Zoo at Washington Park reopens Monday by reservation
Zoo at Washington Park reopens Monday by reservation

The Washington Park Zoo opens Monday

A Bengal tiger relaxes at the Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City. The zoo will open Monday by reservation only.

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

MICHIGAN CITY – The zoo at Washington Park reopens Monday, but you’ll need a reservation to get in.

That’s among the restrictions in place to protect visitors during the pandemic.

Reservations should be made by calling the zoo office at 219-873-1506 before the day of your visit to ensure availability. You can choose a 30-minute time slow to enter the zoo. Miss it, and your ticket is no longer valid.

That applies for zoo members, too.

Credit cards, not cash, are preferred.

Visits are limited to two hours. The zoo opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m. daily.

Guests must bring their own masks.

Water fountains and some areas of the zoo are temporarily closed to allow social distancing.

No family groups larger than 10 will be permitted, and no field trip reservations are being taken until stage 5 of the governor’s reopening plan, which is currently scheduled to take effect July 4.

