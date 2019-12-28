NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 39 23 7 9 55 133 100
Toronto 40 21 14 5 47 142 131
Florida 37 19 13 5 43 132 125
Tampa Bay 36 19 13 4 42 129 115
Montreal 38 18 14 6 42 125 122
Buffalo 39 17 15 7 41 115 122
Ottawa 38 16 18 4 36 106 123
Detroit 39 9 27 3 21 86 155
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 40 27 8 5 59 143 118
Pittsburgh 38 23 11 4 50 131 102
N.Y. Islanders 36 23 10 3 49 107 96
Carolina 39 23 14 2 48 133 111
Philadelphia 37 21 11 5 47 121 106
N.Y. Rangers 38 19 15 4 42 124 125
Columbus 38 17 14 7 41 99 108
New Jersey 37 12 19 6 30 95 133
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 39 25 8 6 56 123 103
Colorado 39 23 12 4 50 140 112
Dallas 39 21 14 4 46 103 99
Winnipeg 38 21 14 3 45 117 112
Minnesota 39 19 15 5 43 124 130
Nashville 38 18 14 6 42 132 127
Chicago 39 16 17 6 38 110 127
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 39 21 14 4 46 112 99
Vegas 41 20 15 6 46 125 122
Calgary 40 20 15 5 45 109 117
Edmonton 41 20 17 4 44 118 129
Vancouver 38 19 15 4 42 124 115
Anaheim 38 16 18 4 36 100 117
Los Angeles 40 16 20 4 36 102 126
San Jose 39 16 20 3 35 103 136
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Boston 3, Buffalo 0
N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 3
Toronto 5, New Jersey 4, OT
Washington 2, Columbus 1, OT
Minnesota 6, Colorado 4
Pittsburgh 5, Nashville 2
St. Louis 5, Winnipeg 4, OT
Chicago 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
Calgary 5, Edmonton 1
Anaheim 4, Vegas 3
Los Angeles 3, San Jose 2, OT
Saturday's Games
Carolina 6, Washington 4
Dallas 3, Colorado 2, SO
Florida 5, Detroit 4
Pittsburgh 6, Nashville 4
Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 4
N.Y. Rangers 5, Toronto 4, OT
Los Angeles at Vancouver, late
Arizona at Vegas, late
Philadelphia at San Jose, late
Sunday's Games
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Buffalo at Boston, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Florida, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Anaheim, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.