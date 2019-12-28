NHL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 39 23 7 9 55 133 100

Toronto 40 21 14 5 47 142 131

Florida 37 19 13 5 43 132 125

Tampa Bay 36 19 13 4 42 129 115

Montreal 38 18 14 6 42 125 122

Buffalo 39 17 15 7 41 115 122

Ottawa 38 16 18 4 36 106 123

Detroit 39 9 27 3 21 86 155

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 40 27 8 5 59 143 118

Pittsburgh 38 23 11 4 50 131 102

N.Y. Islanders 36 23 10 3 49 107 96

Carolina 39 23 14 2 48 133 111

Philadelphia 37 21 11 5 47 121 106

N.Y. Rangers 38 19 15 4 42 124 125

Columbus 38 17 14 7 41 99 108

New Jersey 37 12 19 6 30 95 133

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 39 25 8 6 56 123 103

Colorado 39 23 12 4 50 140 112

Dallas 39 21 14 4 46 103 99

Winnipeg 38 21 14 3 45 117 112

Minnesota 39 19 15 5 43 124 130

Nashville 38 18 14 6 42 132 127

Chicago 39 16 17 6 38 110 127

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Arizona 39 21 14 4 46 112 99

Vegas 41 20 15 6 46 125 122

Calgary 40 20 15 5 45 109 117

Edmonton 41 20 17 4 44 118 129

Vancouver 38 19 15 4 42 124 115

Anaheim 38 16 18 4 36 100 117

Los Angeles 40 16 20 4 36 102 126

San Jose 39 16 20 3 35 103 136

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Boston 3, Buffalo 0

N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 3

Toronto 5, New Jersey 4, OT

Washington 2, Columbus 1, OT

Minnesota 6, Colorado 4

Pittsburgh 5, Nashville 2

St. Louis 5, Winnipeg 4, OT

Chicago 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Calgary 5, Edmonton 1

Anaheim 4, Vegas 3

Los Angeles 3, San Jose 2, OT

Saturday's Games

Carolina 6, Washington 4

Dallas 3, Colorado 2, SO

Florida 5, Detroit 4

Pittsburgh 6, Nashville 4

Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 4

N.Y. Rangers 5, Toronto 4, OT

Los Angeles at Vancouver, late

Arizona at Vegas, late

Philadelphia at San Jose, late

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Boston, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0