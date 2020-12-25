13-year-old designs, installs veterans memorial as Eagle Scout project

”Nick runs the troop,” Bonovich said. “Nick has shown leadership since the day he walked in the door when he was 10½.”

Nick became a scout in 2018 and has been on the fast track to Eagle Scout, which Bonovich calls an unusual accomplishment for someone this young. “It takes 20 months at a bare bones minimum” for a scout to become an Eagle Scout, he said. “To give you an idea, the average age for an Eagle Scout is 17½.”

Usually scouts begin working on their Eagle Scout project, typically an undertaking that takes 12 to 18 months, around age 16 or 17. Nick was in the first steps of this project just before he turned 13. “Nick wanted to be a 12-year-old Eagle Scout,” Bonovich said, laughing.

For the Ketchens, scouting has been a family affair. Nick’s older brother Matt is also an Eagle Scout and years ago when Bonovich, their neighbor, was recruiting for Troop 237, Nick tagged along. “I actually got to go on the camp outs with the Cub Scouts and camping is one of my favorite things to do,” Nick said. "And after I liked it and got more into it.”