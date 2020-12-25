13-year-old designs, installs veterans memorial as Eagle Scout project

Even at 13, Nick Ketchen is no stranger to leadership.
With the help of sponsors, volunteers and Boy Scout Troop 237, the scout from Frankfort Square completed a memorial to military veterans at Community Park on election day.
“I wanted it to be done before Veterans Day,” said Nick.
The memorial consists of four plaques in a section of mulch, backed by a kneeling wall of tiered stone. It is Nick’s Eagle Scout project, the work scouts must complete to achieve the Boy Scouts of America’s highest rank. It is the product of almost a year of planning, coordinating and hands-on work by Nick, Troop 237 and the Frankfort Square Park District.
Frankfort Square’s military veterans hold a special place in Nick’s mind, so he knew that he wanted his Eagle Scout project to honor their sacrifice. “I just wanted to make something that could honor them, because they’ve done a lot for our country.”
“He had this goal to do a memorial for the military from day one,” said scoutmaster Earl Bonovich.
At 20261 S. Graceland Lane, the memorial has a prominent spot in Community Park. Nick and his mother, Karen, are proud of the site, which Nick and the park district worked to choose. While the scouts were constructing the memorial, Karen Ketchen said passersby kept stopping to commend it.
“You cannot drive through Frankfort Square and not see the result of Nick’s project,” Bonovich said.
Nick originally planned to erect the memorial at a local high school until COVID-19 intervened. So he proposed the park site. After many Zoom meetings and calls, the scout troop and the park district approved. It impressed Bonovich,.“You have this young scout who was able to work with all of the challenges that 2020 gave him and still get it done.”
Once the project was a go, Nick planned the memorial diligently. He worked closely Jim Randall, executive director of the Frankfort Square Park District and an Eagle Scout himself, and parks Superintendent Ed Reidy. Randall said the memorial was indicative of what an Eagle Scout project is supposed to be, something that shows expertise and uncommon care. “It was very well managed and absolutely perfect in assembly,” Randall said.
According to Bonovich, the volunteer workload was managed so well that on some days, all the work was done before the second shift arrived. And despite being described as a natural project manager, Nick said supervising instead of doing the work was hard. “I like to get in and work with my hands.”
Besides being a very young Eagle Scout candidate, Nick is Senior Patrol Leader for Troop 237, a role that, according to scouting.org entails, presiding over all meetings and activities, chairing patrol leaders’ council meetings and leading the troop’s annual program planning conference.
”Nick runs the troop,” Bonovich said. “Nick has shown leadership since the day he walked in the door when he was 10½.”
Nick became a scout in 2018 and has been on the fast track to Eagle Scout, which Bonovich calls an unusual accomplishment for someone this young. “It takes 20 months at a bare bones minimum” for a scout to become an Eagle Scout, he said. “To give you an idea, the average age for an Eagle Scout is 17½.”
Usually scouts begin working on their Eagle Scout project, typically an undertaking that takes 12 to 18 months, around age 16 or 17. Nick was in the first steps of this project just before he turned 13. “Nick wanted to be a 12-year-old Eagle Scout,” Bonovich said, laughing.
For the Ketchens, scouting has been a family affair. Nick’s older brother Matt is also an Eagle Scout and years ago when Bonovich, their neighbor, was recruiting for Troop 237, Nick tagged along. “I actually got to go on the camp outs with the Cub Scouts and camping is one of my favorite things to do,” Nick said. "And after I liked it and got more into it.”
Karen Ketchen said he gained a lot of experience through his older brother's time in the scouts. “It’s funny how quickly they grow up. My older son is in college now and sometimes you forget how this all came about,” she said. “It's really a family affair.”
Bonovich added: “Nick’s older brother Matt blazed a trail for him, but Nick made his own name as a scout, and its been awesome to see.”
Nick hopes to have the final review of his Eagle Scout candidacy in the coming weeks. A board of four adults affiliated with the Boy Scouts of America will review Nick’s application, including the Community Park Veteran’s Memorial, and a question-and-answer session with Nick. “All the hard work is done,” Nick said, “I just have the report and review.”
In addition to scouting, Nick has a business repairing and selling lawn equipment such as leaf blowers, snow blowers and push mowers through Facebook marketplace. He wants to pursue agricultural engineering in the future.
Project sponsors include Our Fallen Hero Foundation, New Lenox — honoring PFC Aaron Toppen; Osage Ambulances; Home Depot, Frankfort; Saunoris Brothers Garden Center, Frankfort; Jim Melka Landscaping & Garden Center, Mokena; and TTS Granite, Mokena.