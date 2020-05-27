15-year Ogden Dunes resident, chronicler invites all to Dig the Dunes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Eve Wierzbicki can’t think of a better place to live than in Ogden Dunes. “I love being able to walk out my door for a run and end up in the National Park at West Beach, Portage Riverwalk or Tolleston Dunes,” she said. “I love all the people and the community, the small town vibe, having my daughter be able to grow up somewhere where she has made life-long friends.”

Wierzbicki has lived in Ogden Dunes for 15 years and has become a huge advocate for the dunes region. She is a board member of Save the Dunes and promotes all the local businesses and things to do in the area every chance she gets.

“My favorite activity is trail running or running on the beach. There are so many great trails in the area. We can always mix it up and do something different,” she said. “We love everything about the area. We hike, bike, kayak, run and in the winter we cross-country ski.”

That passion for her community led her to start the Dig the Dunes website (digthedunes.com).