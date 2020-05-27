15-year Ogden Dunes resident, chronicler invites all to Dig the Dunes

Eve Wierzbicki can’t think of a better place to live than in Ogden Dunes. “I love being able to walk out my door for a run and end up in the National Park at West Beach, Portage Riverwalk or Tolleston Dunes,” she said. “I love all the people and the community, the small town vibe, having my daughter be able to grow up somewhere where she has made life-long friends.”
Wierzbicki has lived in Ogden Dunes for 15 years and has become a huge advocate for the dunes region. She is a board member of Save the Dunes and promotes all the local businesses and things to do in the area every chance she gets.
“My favorite activity is trail running or running on the beach. There are so many great trails in the area. We can always mix it up and do something different,” she said. “We love everything about the area. We hike, bike, kayak, run and in the winter we cross-country ski.”
That passion for her community led her to start the Dig the Dunes website (digthedunes.com).
“I started by taking pictures of the lake and beach and posting them on Facebook. I started to get a lot of followers, so then I decided to feature the trails and local businesses as well. The pictures turned into articles, and I started the website,” said Wierzbicki. “Dig the Dunes now has a full directory of local businesses on the website. We continue to do articles and post on social media daily. We have a newsletter that reaches over 3,000 people every week and we do lots of fun events with local businesses when we can, our biggest being the Mac & Cheese Fest in Michigan City with over 700 attendees and 15 different restaurants.”
Originally from Chicago, Wierzbicki and her family moved to Michigan City and she attended Indiana University in Bloomington. After returning to Chicago for a short time, she and her husband settled in Ogden Dunes. They have a daughter, Alex, and a cat named Charlie and dog named Otis.
While doing social media for local restaurants, Wierzbicki said it helped her connect to businesses to include in the Dig the Dunes events. She’s been working toward opening a concession at Portage Lakefront & Riverwalk called the Dig the Dunes Trail Stop, which will have merchandise, food and drink. The opening date is unsure at this time due to the pandemic, but plans are for it to open this year.
“I love to share my knowledge about the beaches and trails. People are really appreciative and it makes me so happy,” said Wierzbicki. “I also love that Dig the Dunes pushes me to get out to see the beach, the lake or a sunset every day.”
