219 Taproom putting down community roots while preparing to brew craft beer

"We were smart enough to hire a consultant with a lot of experience, who helped us not make a lot of the mistakes we probably would have made," Juarez said.

The 219 Taproom opened Nov. 7, 2019, with the slogan "Drink Good Beer. Do Good Deeds."

"It was a fabulous four months that ended around St. Patrick's Day," Juarez said, when the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything.

"We're fortunate we have full-time jobs, and our wives (Meg McCarel and Teresa Juarez) do too. We've never had to take a penny out of the place. As long as we can pay the employees and pay the bills, we're good."

The pandemic has postponed indefinitely McCarel's dream of brewing his beer for the public to sample.

Although the brewing plans are on hold, the partners are making good on the other half of their slogan.

"We realized even before the pandemic that a restaurant can help build the community," Juarez said. "Even before we opened, we donated money to various organizations, and now we are open as a place for fundraisers for different causes. We're hit up all the time to donate something, but we want to do more than that."