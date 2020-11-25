219 Taproom putting down community roots while preparing to brew craft beer

After dedicating most of his spare time for years helping form the Chesterton Boys & Girls Club, Joe Juarez announced to his friend Bill McCarel that the next thing he wanted to start was a brewery in Chesterton.
McCarel could hardly believe his ears.
"He said that was something he always wanted to do," Juarez said.
McCarel has dabbled in the craft beer brewing arts for year, but Juarez had no such experience and the pair had never discussed anything of that nature before Juarez's announcement.
Juarez, who admits to being in his 50s, has lived in Chesterton for 25 years and McCarel has lived there somewhat longer. McCarel works for Citgo in computer engineering sales while Juarez works for a local nonprofit called Free the Girls, which fights human sex trafficking by collecting "new and gently used" bras.
"We collect bras from all over the world, and we send them to partners who give them to women all over the world to sell to earn a living," Juarez said. "So far we've processed about 1.6 million bras from every state and about 40 countries."
With an obviously willing partner in his brewery/restaurant goal, the next step was to figure out how to achieve it. It took three yers from what McCarel called "back-of-the-napkin stuff" to finally signing a lease in January 2019.
"We were smart enough to hire a consultant with a lot of experience, who helped us not make a lot of the mistakes we probably would have made," Juarez said.
The 219 Taproom opened Nov. 7, 2019, with the slogan "Drink Good Beer. Do Good Deeds."
"It was a fabulous four months that ended around St. Patrick's Day," Juarez said, when the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything.
"We're fortunate we have full-time jobs, and our wives (Meg McCarel and Teresa Juarez) do too. We've never had to take a penny out of the place. As long as we can pay the employees and pay the bills, we're good."
The pandemic has postponed indefinitely McCarel's dream of brewing his beer for the public to sample.
Although the brewing plans are on hold, the partners are making good on the other half of their slogan.
"We realized even before the pandemic that a restaurant can help build the community," Juarez said. "Even before we opened, we donated money to various organizations, and now we are open as a place for fundraisers for different causes. We're hit up all the time to donate something, but we want to do more than that."
That's why on the third Thursday every month, the partners donate proceeds that that night's business to various causes. Recently, it was the Chesterton High School Swing Choir, which took in more than $700 in proceeds from singing for the customers. The Duneland Family YMCA, the Westchester Food Pantry, Porter Search and Rescue and Free the Girls are among the other beneficiaries of the monthly fundraisers.
Juarez also has a bin in the restaurant for people to collect bras for Free the Girls.
"Me being with the boys and girls club for 12 years, I got to know what it's like to be a part of the community, and a restaurant is as much a part of the community as the club," Juarez said. "We know this is going to get bigger and bigger once the pandemic is over, and we want to be part of that. It's what we do."
