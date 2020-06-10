45th Street realignment, West Lake projects move forward to ease traffic flow, enhance livability

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Railroad traffic is a given in Munster, and it’s tied to major projects in the community.

The 45th Street grade separation and intersection realignment project continues, and the West Lake Corridor commuter train extension is still in the works.

Construction started last June on the 45th Street initiative that reroutes 45th Street under the Canadian National Railway tracks at Calumet Avenue while realigning 45th east and west of Calumet.

The enhancements are expected to bring multiple benefits, including improving traffic flow and economic development there, town officials said.

The municipality is pleased with the progress on the projects.

Though Town Manager Dustin Anderson said it’s possible the coronavirus could have an impact on the construction timeline, “the 45th Grade Separation and Intersection Realignment Project is on schedule and anticipating substantial completion later this year,” Anderson said.

In addition to the enhancements for motorists, the project includes features for pedestrians and bicyclists.

A new path will travel along the west side of Clayhole Lake and move toward the lower portion of 45th Street and extend to Calumet Avenue.