Do you ever feel so hungry you could eat a giant plate of mashed potatoes without using your hands?
If you do, you might be a great candidate to enter the Mommy’s Little Piggy contest at the "A Christmas Story" Comes Home event Dec. 21 at the Indiana Welcome Center. Registration opens at 9:30 a.m. with the contest starting at 10 a.m.
“We knew from the beginning we wanted to offer special events that were fun and reflected the humor of the movie, ‘A Christmas Story,’ ” said Erika Dahl, director of communications at the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority, sponsor of the "Christmas Story" exhibit. “We tried to incorporate popular and memorable scenes that resonated with families in the region.
“Everyone loves the scene when Randy shows his mom ‘how the piggies eat.’ That was the inspiration for the contest.”
This contest features four age groups, ages 4-7, 8-12, 13-17 and 18 and older. Only 30 people can participate in each. Entry fee is a nonperishable food item to be donated to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
In a timed race, each participant must eat as fast as they can “like the little piggies,” that is to say, with no hands. Judges will check to make sure all the mashed potatoes have been swallowed. If there is a tie, contestants will be given an additional serving.
Those 18 and older must eat as many plates of mashed potatoes as they possibly can in three minutes without their hands.
Unfortunately, if the potatoes make an encore appearance, the contestant is disqualified.
Despite the potential gross-out factor, or perhaps because of it, the eating contest continues to draw crowds in its 11th year.
“The Mommy's Little Piggy Eating Contest is our most popular contest,” says Dahl. “Both children and adults enjoy taking part in the contest. They must love mashed potatoes!”
Last year’s winner for the 8-12 age group was Eric Greenwald. His mother, Jessica Gonzalez, said he is an avid participant.
“Eric has entered the contest every year for the past four years,” she said. “He loves to eat, and he wanted the trophy.
“Eric’s strategy was not to get any on his face,” Gonzalez said. “He actually practiced at home on several occasions.”
According to Gonzalez, Greenwald won a golden pig trophy; a gift card to Jak’s Warehouse, an indoor play center in Schererville; and some "A Christmas Story" items. The prizes for 2019 will remain a surprise until the day of the event.
“I thought the contest was a great idea,” Gonzalez said. “We love the movie, and it was fun for everyone. Eric would love to go back, but I think the rules are once you win you can’t compete again. But he will be competing in the relay race.”
To learn more about the competition and to get a registration form, visit www.southshorecva.com.