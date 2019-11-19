Each year, hundreds of families from Northwest Indiana and beyond make their annual pilgrimage to the Indiana Welcome Center for “A Christmas Story" Comes Home.
The exhibit, open from Nov. 9-Dec. 31, encompasses several special events throughout the season, as well as the core features of the exhibit.
The centerpiece is six animatronic displays from Macy’s department store in New York depicting scenes from the 1983 holiday film "A Christmas Story."
The exhibit has been held at the Indiana Welcome Center since 2008. “We are excited to bring back this holiday tradition year after year for residents and visitors,” said Erika Dahl, communications director for the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority, which sponsors the events.
"A Christmas Story" is part of Northwest Indiana’s heritage. The movie was written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown and Bob Clark based on Shepherd's memories of growing up in Hammond in the 1930s.
The displays include: Higbee's Department Store window, Flick's Tongue and Triple Dog Dare, It's a Major Award, The Bumpus Hounds and A Hero's Dream. The displays were first showcased in 2003 at Macy's in New York City.
The SSCVA is careful to maintain the displays in perfect working order. “Flick's Tongue and the Triple Dog Dare display window has been refurbished this year,” said Dahl. “We have refurbished all of the windows on display. This includes touch-up painting, a facade update or addition as well as maintaining the motorized parts.”
It takes a month for the staff to set up the exhibit, including its annual Christmas display and Santa's Mountain.
“Each staff member at the SSCVA takes a bit of time closer to opening day to help fluff snow, adjust tree limbs and help set up each scene,” Dahl said. “It is a year-round event for us. We work hand-in-hand with Warner Bros. and promote it throughout the year.”
Brand new for this year, the Indiana Welcome Center will show the movie in the venue's theater. “Families are encouraged to wear their pajamas, and they can enjoy popcorn, cocoa and other treats,” Dahl says.
“We are also adding a ‘bottomless’ cocoa bar at a number of our special events. Visitors can purchase a commemorative mug and enjoy hot cocoa and special toppings like handmade marshmallows.”
Each Saturday and Sunday during the holiday season, families can come take pictures with Santa on Santa’s Mountain, a close replica of the fictional Higbee’s Department Store’s Santa’s Mountain from the movie. After the moment is captured, kids can slide to the ground, landing on a pillowy mattress amid puffs of “snow.”
More than 5,000 photos with Santa were taken in 2018, according to Dahl. Families can purchase photos with a commemorative cardboard frame for $6 each. On Nov. 29 and Dec. 23 (both Fridays), Santa’s mountain will be open in addition to the regular weekend hours, as well as Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“This year we hope to have a social media contest showcasing a number of those photos that may not be ‘fridge-worthy,’ ” Dahl says. “Not every child loves Santa visits, and there are a number of kids we capture mid-cry. With enough participation from families entering their photo, we will have the public vote on their favorite.”
In addition to interacting through social media, this year, families can stay ahead of the game by joining the SSCVA's VIP Text Club. Those interested can text “LEGLAMP” to 36000 and receive information on events, contests, announcements and special offers.
A number of special events for children, for first responders and service members and for people with special needs will take place as part of the exhibit as well. For more information, visit southshorecva.com/achristmasstory.