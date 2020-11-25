'A Christmas Story' Comes Home with a few pandemic modifications

While so many events and holiday happenings are canceled or up in the air because of the pandemic, one thing you can count on is that the “A Christmas Story” Comes Home exhibit will continue to mesmerize those in the Region as they reminisce about Christmases past and celebrate the classic holiday movie based on the childhood of Jean Shepherd, who grew up in Hammond.

The South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority is again hosting this annual event at the Indiana Welcome Center through Jan. 3. “Families have been enjoying the exhibit, ‘A Christmas Story’ Comes Home for more than a decade and while we've made alterations to the exhibit this year, families are still welcome to safely enjoy this tradition with their family,” said Erika Dahl, director of communications for SSCVA. "Guests will still find their favorite scenes on display and this is the first year all seven scenes will be on display.”

The seven scenes, once window displays at Macy's Department Store in New York, depict parts of the family movie released in 1983 and set in the 1940s. They are titled Higbee’s Department Store, A Hero’s Dream, Flick’s Tongue and the Triple Dog Dare, It’s a Major Award, Santa’s Mountain at Higbee’s, The Bumpus Hounds and The Parker Living Room.