'A Christmas Story' Comes Home with a few pandemic modifications

While so many events and holiday happenings are canceled or up in the air because of the pandemic, one thing you can count on is that the “A Christmas Story” Comes Home exhibit will continue to mesmerize those in the Region as they reminisce about Christmases past and celebrate the classic holiday movie based on the childhood of Jean Shepherd, who grew up in Hammond.
The South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority is again hosting this annual event at the Indiana Welcome Center through Jan. 3. “Families have been enjoying the exhibit, ‘A Christmas Story’ Comes Home for more than a decade and while we've made alterations to the exhibit this year, families are still welcome to safely enjoy this tradition with their family,” said Erika Dahl, director of communications for SSCVA. "Guests will still find their favorite scenes on display and this is the first year all seven scenes will be on display.”
The seven scenes, once window displays at Macy's Department Store in New York, depict parts of the family movie released in 1983 and set in the 1940s. They are titled Higbee’s Department Store, A Hero’s Dream, Flick’s Tongue and the Triple Dog Dare, It’s a Major Award, Santa’s Mountain at Higbee’s, The Bumpus Hounds and The Parker Living Room.
Among the modifications to the exhibit this year due to COVID-19 is the absence of Santa’s Mountain. “Santa photos will be available to families that register online,” said Dahl. “Santa will not be sitting atop the replica Santa's Mountain this year, but we will offer a safe Santa visit inside the theater instead. Scheduled time slots will allow families to safely wait for their visit and with less touchpoints.”
Each session is five minutes and includes a printed photo with Santa. The cost is $10 and $6 for an additional photo. To make a reservation, visit www.achristmasstorycomeshomes.com.
The collection of holiday trees decorated by various area organizations and businesses will also be a little different this year. Normally, visitors have an opportunity to scan all the trees and vote for a favorite. “While we have eliminated voting on the decorated trees, we have invited some of our most popular groups back to decorate trees for guests to enjoy,” said Dahl.
Some of the usual events that are held in conjunction with the exhibit have been put on hold, but there are two dates on this year’s calendar — Holiday for Heroes night open to active and retired military personnel and first responders and All is Calm for families with special needs.
In response to the pandemic, precautionary measures have been put in place. “Since the reopening of the Indiana Welcome Center this summer, we have increased our cleaning protocols to help keep visitors healthy and safe,” Dahl explained. “We do require masks inside the building. We will continually monitor the number of guests inside the exhibit hall and gift shop during our operating hours to make sure guests are able to socially distance while strolling the exhibit or browsing in the gift shop. Markers will be placed on the floor inside the exhibit hall to keep guests 6 feet apart. We will also have one entrance and one exit to keep traffic moving in one direction.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!