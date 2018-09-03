Valparaiso Events is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the Valparaiso community by delivering distinctive events and experiences, such as the Popcorn Festival. We discussed the group with Tina St. Aubin, executive director for 10 years. An edited transcript follows:
Q: Please share how Valparaiso Events came to be.
A: Valparaiso Events is the happy result of a community coming together to make things happen. It really began with the Popcorn Festival, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. The event was introduced by the Chamber of Commerce before the festival took on a life of its own and became its own entity. But, in 1999, motivated by city leaders, the Valparaiso Community Festival and Events organization was formed to oversee the renowned Popcorn Festival and create additional successful events to showcase our community to a wider audience.
Q: So, who is Valparaiso Events?
A: Well, there’s four of us on staff. I’ve been the full-time executive director since 2008. I’m lucky to have a stellar staff of Jennifer Fornaro, our marketing director, and Michelle Michaels and Jenny Bennett-Beschinski, event coordinators.
Though we all have our own titles, we’re a team and together we dream up the events and stage them, handle all the communications, run the website — valparaisoevents.com — and social media, serve our members, and showcase the very best of Valparaiso. We’re also supported by a board of directors 13 strong who contribute ideas and expertise to make us the best we can be.
Q: What are the mission and vision of Valparaiso Events?
A: We’re a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing our community by delivering distinctive events and experiences. Yet, we don’t do it all alone. We’re grateful to have more than 50 event sponsors, 60-plus members, 13 board members, 350-plus volunteers, and 54,000 social media followers.
Our vision is to be the premier events organization and an economic stimulator that helps the Valparaiso community and our visitors enjoy the social and cultural experiences of our city. Last year more than 120,000 people attended events we hosted. Our busiest week was in July, when we hosted 13 events in a single week. Whew! And our longest day is always Popcorn Day, which begins with coffee at 4 a.m. and pops nonstop for 20 hours until we tear it all down and start planning for the next year.
Q: What’s the process for deciding what to take on?
A: We start by asking ourselves a series of questions: How does the event affect the community? Is the timing right? Will it be supported by our partners? Do we have the volunteers and staff to make it happen?
When an event checks all the boxes, it’s a winner. Like our Summer Rhapsody Music Festival. It’s been such a hit with the community that we expanded it to six concerts (in July and August) this season from five. It’s a free concert that attracts all ages, but it also overflows into the community with a positive economic impact. Surrounding businesses—even those on the north and south side of town (farther from the venue, the Porter Health Amphitheater in Central Park Plaza)—see an increase in business that night as people come to Valpo to enjoy the evening, have dinner, stay for a drink, or an ice cream. It’s awesome to see everyone out and enjoying what our community has to offer. Another event is our annual Holly Days event in December (Dec. 7 this year). It’s always a cold night, but it warms your heart to see all the kids out caroling and the businesses lit up, offering their holiday open houses. The live nativity and ice sculptures and hot cocoa are always a hit. Those are events we’re delighted to continue over and over. Our community loves them, the businesses love them, and we love bringing everyone together.
Q: The Popcorn Fest is the biggest event. What does it require behind the scenes?
A: Yep, the Popcorn Fest started it all 40 years ago. It’s still our biggest event, and we expect about 60,000 attendees. Though it’s over in a day, we plan it all year long. In fact, vendors begin applying to participate in January. In the lead-up, we host the poster contest and the cutest baby contest. The week before we mark off the booths — more than 300. Then we set up the ChicagoLand Popcorn area a week ahead and host lunches and dinners all week long. The day begins at 4 a.m. in the dark as we make sure the vendors have everything they need, and the parade route and parking and race course are ready to host thousands of excited guests.
My staff and I have a ton of community support for the Popcorn Fest, but no one more than Ed Dykes, who has served as the chairman of the Logistics Committee for 38 years. He’s got an index card deck that spells out the details, such as barricades and parking and volunteer stations, and ice, and kids areas. He’s so much more than a chairman. He and his golf cart are seriously everywhere that day, and he amazes us every single year. It’s honestly so much fun to see and to be a part of the hustle.
We’re also grateful for the city staff that works to make the event happen. Public works is out there keeping the city clean, the fire department, police — both city and county — parks. We’re out there working elbow to elbow every year, rain or shine.
Popcorn Fest is also an opportunity for our business and nonprofit community to get involved as they host lunches and dinners at the Chicagoland Popcorn Tent every day of Popcorn Week, raising funds and gathering people together. There are numerous organizations that we count on to help run the festival. Seriously, it’s a community event, run by the community. We’re as proud of that as we are of the main stage, big-name entertainment we’re able to offer in Central Park Plaza.
The Popcorn Fest truly showcases our community. We know we have a lot to offer and it’s one fantastic way to show it off, Valparaiso style.
Q: Anything else you want to share with our readers?
A: We’re driven by such an amazing community. Here at Valparaiso Events, we’re not the city, not the chamber, not the parks, we’re our own nonprofit organization uniting everyone, celebrating and showcasing a one-of-a-kind community. Apparently, we’re offering what people want as tickets for our signature events sell out within minutes. In fact, our Chocolate Walk (in April) sold out within 60 seconds this year, followed by BrewFest (Sept. 29), which also sells out very quickly. People want to be a part of what we do and that keeps us busy.