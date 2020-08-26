Aerial survey gives Dyer a detailed look at what's going on in town

“On the Dyer project, we averaged about 800 acres per day,” he said.

The result is similar to the view in look-down maps such as Google Earth, though Kravets said that Google Earth resolution is about 15 centimeters (roughly six inches) per pixel. “Our UAV aerials are around one centimeter (less than one-half inch) per pixel,” Kravets said, which mean a much more detailed image.

Lane said those detailed views are especially helpful for emergency services planning. For example, you know locations of all entrances and exits to a building in greater detail than available with an address or GPS coordinates. Because the information includes ground elevations, it also allows analysis of the terrain and potential problems, such as flooding from storm water runoff.

The recent aerial survey and updated GIS is the first Dyer has done on its own; they’re usually done in conjunction with the state or county every five to seven years, Lane said. “We’d like to cover the whole area every two to three years,” he said.

Lane explained that many Dyer departments benefit from having GIS information available, because it is a great reference. “More than anything with GIS, you pull it up when something’s under discussion and see what people are talking about, show what’s really there,” he said.