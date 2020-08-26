Aerial survey gives Dyer a detailed look at what's going on in town

When you hear about people looking at “the big picture” before making a decision, it might mean looking at 21,200 pictures in Dyer.
That’s how many images are compiled using unmanned aerial vehicle technology to give town officials a single clear picture of the lay of the land.
“The Dyer UAV survey was one of the largest we've done at approximately 4,000 acres,” Brian Kravets said in an email interview. Kravets is a manager with SPACECO Inc., which conducted the aerial survey for Dyer over five days of flights using “a WingtraOne fixed-wing drone, which takes off and lands vertically, but flies horizontally like an airplane,” Kravets said.
“We can utilize it to do many things, examining parcel projects, changes in land use,” Bryan Lane, Dyer’s IT manager, said of the GIS developed from the aerial survey. “It’s probably used daily.”
“If someone’s calling with storm water complaints, we can pull it up and see the storm sewers and catch basins, and see what surfaces — asphalt, gravel, whatever, grass — and see what’s going on,” Lane said.
“I use it all the time, if someone’s going to put a pool in or fences. When you have nice aerials and can zoom in and it’s so clear, you can really see the situation,” Lane said.
“Because the camera is 40 megapixels, we can fly at 400 feet and still get incredible resolution,” Kravets said, noting that 400 feet is the legal maximum altitude for a UAV. “Flying lower than 400 only increases the final resolution even more but causes flights to take much longer, as we are capturing less ground in each image. We generally fly between 200 to 400 feet.”
“On the Dyer project, we averaged about 800 acres per day,” he said.
The result is similar to the view in look-down maps such as Google Earth, though Kravets said that Google Earth resolution is about 15 centimeters (roughly six inches) per pixel. “Our UAV aerials are around one centimeter (less than one-half inch) per pixel,” Kravets said, which mean a much more detailed image.
Lane said those detailed views are especially helpful for emergency services planning. For example, you know locations of all entrances and exits to a building in greater detail than available with an address or GPS coordinates. Because the information includes ground elevations, it also allows analysis of the terrain and potential problems, such as flooding from storm water runoff.
The recent aerial survey and updated GIS is the first Dyer has done on its own; they’re usually done in conjunction with the state or county every five to seven years, Lane said. “We’d like to cover the whole area every two to three years,” he said.
Lane explained that many Dyer departments benefit from having GIS information available, because it is a great reference. “More than anything with GIS, you pull it up when something’s under discussion and see what people are talking about, show what’s really there,” he said.
Apart from photo technology, the aerial drone can operate without a lot of human input. “The Wingtra follows a pre-programmed flight path, taking a photo every couple seconds as it flies. The pilot-in-command can take over manual flight at any time though, if necessary,” Kravets said. “The images are then processed using software that stitches everything together into one large aerial.”
That combined image, sometimes called an orthomosaic, is similar in principle to what many people may have seen from shipwreck surveys, such as the RMS Titanic site, where many photos were assembled to give a comprehensive view of the wreck.
“The software also extracts a 3-D surface model of the area covered by the flight,” Kravets said. “This accuracy is achieved because the drone has a survey-grade PPK GPS antennae on-board. Most drones do not have this, and require extensive ground control to create an accurate survey.”
In addition to helping with potentially life-saving situations and emergency response, the GIS can also help with a stroll around town.
“A big thing is we look for gap sidewalks,” Lane said. “It lets us see, ‘Hey, if we pave this 200 feet of sidewalk, we can connect it.’ That’s easier to realize through aerial views.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!