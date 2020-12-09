After school retreat becomes educational adjunct during the pandemic

Doing so made the locations stronger and created an opportunity to enhance programming.

The merger also made the organization more efficient by reducing administrative overhead, money that has been reinvested in the clubs.

As an example, McKee said a $1.6 million renovation project was recently finished at the Hammond club.

McKee said the organization serves about 10,000 registered members, with around 2,200 attending daily before the pandemic.

The clubs temporarily closed in March and reopened in June with the implementation of several safety procedures including reducing capacity to about 50% so members can space out when participating in programs. Participants also must wear masks and have their temperatures taken when entering facilities.

Under traditional situations, members would go from room to room to take part in the various activities. But the pandemic as limited the movement, and proper hand washing is promoted when transitioning to a different activity.