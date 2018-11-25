Annual coat drive is just one of many McColly gives back to the Region

For many of us, we bundle up in a warm coat when winter comes. But with approximately 15 percent of the nation living in poverty and children comprising 35 percent of those in homeless shelters, coats can be a luxury item many can’t afford. The effect of being cold is significant. A 2-degree drop in body temperature can reduce heart rate and coordination and cause confusion hampering the ability to think and work effectively.
Giving the gift of warmth is just one goal of McColly Foundation, the philanthropic arm of McColly Real Estate, on behalf of the McColly Charities.
Once again, McColly collected hundreds of clean new and gently used coats to benefit the Salvation Army.
“Working with McColly is wonderful as they have a great presence in Northwest Indiana and are very well-respected,” says Kevin Feldman, director of development for The Salvation Army in Lake County, noting the longstanding collaboration with the realty firm. “Because they have so many locations, it’s easy for people to drop off coats. We then go and pick them up and they’re distributed to local people, both adults and children, in need.”
Such giving back to the Region is a cornerstone of McColly’s business philosophy.
Since 1974, Ron McColly, president of McColly Real Estate and McColly Charities, has privately been a local philanthropist. With a focus on food banks and health and well-being causes and organizations, the Foundation has hosted a variety of drives. These include the Community Baby Shower collecting donations to support St. Monica Home on the Franciscan St. Margaret Health-Dyer campus and the prenatal unit of Methodist Hospital, as well as a peanut butter and jelly drive for local food banks.
“I was born and raised in Northwest Indiana, and I feel it’s important to lead by example for my own family, to give back to strengthen our communities and see them continue to prosper and grow,” says Ron McColly.
“We give back to the community, schools, food pantries and more, and we support local small businesses,” says Monica Decker, McColly’s director of Marketing and Technology. “It’s part of who we are.”
For more than 40 years, McColly Real Estate also has contributed to the March of Dimes, American Cancer Society, Salvation Army, American Heart Association and the Special Olympics of Illinois, to name a few causes it supports. It formally established McColly Charities in 2011 to benefit families in need in the communities that McColly serves.
The company also sponsors charity drives throughout the year. Charities that would like to be considered as a beneficiary, can fill out the application at McCollyCharities.org.
McColly has had a long association with the Salvation Army in Lake County. Its three corps—East Chicago Corp, Merrillville-Gary and Hammond-Munster—each have character building programs for children and adults much the same way that Boy and Girl Scouts do.
“All the corps have food pantries where people can come and buy food and also offer our Pathway to Hope for people and families at multiple risks such as homelessness and lack of food,” says Feldman of the initiative to provide services to break the cycle of crisis and vulnerability.
Pathway to Hope addresses the root causes of poverty. By helping families overcome challenges such as unemployment, unstable housing, and lack of education, it can lead families down a path toward stability and, ultimately, self-sufficiency, according to the Army's mission statement.
"Other programs such as one providing meals at the East Chicago Salvation Army aren’t necessarily available at other corps,” says Feldman. “But the McColly Coat Drive benefits all Salvation Army corps.”
So do the Salvation Army’s Red Kettles. Feldman says the Army is always looking for bell ringers. “It’s very important because the money they raise now helps support our programs throughout the year.”
For anyone interested in volunteering a space for the Red Kettles or to ring the bells, please call Feldman at 219-838-1328, and leave a message if necessary.