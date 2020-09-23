As general aviation remains in fashion, it's business as usual at Lansing Municipal Airport

In late August, neighbors may have noticed a slight increase in air traffic, as small jets flew into and out of Lansing Municipal Airport.
“It’s by far the closest, and easiest, to get to Olympia Fields,” said Kurt Harmon, a pilot and owner of Windy City Aero, an aviation maintenance company that services the airport. The jets’ passengers were heading for nearby Olympia Fields Country Club, which hosted the PGA Tour’s 2020 BMW Championship Aug. 27-30.
Such flights are part of the airport’s role as a regional feeder, accommodating air travelers who wish to arrive nearer to their destinations than they would, if flying into a major hub.
“For different large events in the Chicagoland area, we’ll definitely get several jets,” Harmon said. “We’re so close to the Southland with two runways. We're close to the Indiana border, so we get traffic for events in northwest Indiana.”
Pam Patlak, the airport’s office manager, called the extra jet traffic a welcome addition to the airport’s usual traffic, though she also said the airport hasn’t seen much, if any, effect from the events of 2020. “The hangars are full,” Patlak said.
“It’s been busy — people coming and going, buying our gas,” she said. “Most of our traffic are private planes, so just one person in the plane most of the time. So it’s pretty safe — you’re by yourself; you don’t need a mask.”
“People tend to come and go as they please,” she said.
One of those aviators is Wayne Babiak. “I’ve been flying out of there since I took flying lessons in 1976,” he said. That’s also the year the Village of Lansing purchased the Chicago-Hammond Airport, which became Lansing Municipal Airport.
Today, Babiak flies from the field as a member of the RPM Flying Club. “I don’t own an airplane. The club’s based there and owns a Cessna 172, a four-seat plane. Pretty much, I’ve been doing that,” he said. “The club spreads the costs across the group of people.
“Club members book the plane and go fly it. Everybody knows everybody else in the club, and their flying skills,” Babiak said of the 20-member club that would like to add a few more.
“The Lansing airport’s come a long way over the last couple years,” Babiak said. “The east-west runway was extended quite a bit. The north-south runway used to be grass. It was paved a couple years ago.”
Patlak said that upkeep and improvements are an ongoing priority for the airport. “We’ve done striping, re-striping on our runways, taxiways and tarmac,” she said. “We removed two fuel tanks that had been around for 30 years.”
One feature of the airport is the Historic Ford Hangar, an airplane hangar built in 1927 by Henry Ford for Ford Trimotor aircraft used to connect his Ford Motor Co. operations in Chicago’s Southland with those in Detroit.
“That’s kind of a classic building, a very architecturally significant building,” Babiak said. “Over the years, they’ve had the Trimotor come there for rides. Basically, that gets flown in for a day or two.”
“It’s used for different things, gatherings, but the coronavirus has put that on hold,” he said.
Harmon hasn't seen any interruption in business. He specializes in small piston engines, and most of his clients have single-engine aircraft with some twin-engine.
“These airplanes need to be inspected annually, so it has to get done, whether the planes flew or not. Aviation in general was considered an essential business,” he said.
There’s one plane he’s particularly looking forward to inspecting: “A Piper PA-28-140, recently acquired by RPM Flying Club.”
“It’s scheduled with me for some maintenance before it goes online,” Harmon said of his enthusiasm for the new trainer.
Harmon said that he had worked on cars before taking his first airplane flight — to Colorado Springs for his brother’s graduation from the Air Force Academy. That led him to Vincennes University and its airframe and power plant school.
If someone is smitten with the idea of flying, Harmon said the Lansing airport can help them too: “There’s a flight school for helicopter and fixed-wing pilots.”
