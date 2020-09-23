As general aviation remains in fashion, it's business as usual at Lansing Municipal Airport

“People tend to come and go as they please,” she said.

One of those aviators is Wayne Babiak. “I’ve been flying out of there since I took flying lessons in 1976,” he said. That’s also the year the Village of Lansing purchased the Chicago-Hammond Airport, which became Lansing Municipal Airport.

Today, Babiak flies from the field as a member of the RPM Flying Club. “I don’t own an airplane. The club’s based there and owns a Cessna 172, a four-seat plane. Pretty much, I’ve been doing that,” he said. “The club spreads the costs across the group of people.

“Club members book the plane and go fly it. Everybody knows everybody else in the club, and their flying skills,” Babiak said of the 20-member club that would like to add a few more.

“The Lansing airport’s come a long way over the last couple years,” Babiak said. “The east-west runway was extended quite a bit. The north-south runway used to be grass. It was paved a couple years ago.”

Patlak said that upkeep and improvements are an ongoing priority for the airport. “We’ve done striping, re-striping on our runways, taxiways and tarmac,” she said. “We removed two fuel tanks that had been around for 30 years.”