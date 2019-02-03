Methodist Hospitals believes there is no higher calling for a hospital than the care for the most vulnerable of their patients — newborns and their mothers.
This belief is demonstrated by our long-standing commitment to the health of Northwest Indiana mothers and babies, including mothers who require advanced obstetrical services and at-risk infants requiring specialized attention in our neonatal intensive care units.
For more than 30 years, Methodist Hospitals has been the Northwest Indiana leader in caring for at-risk babies.
We are proud to say that Methodist now has labor and delivery facilities commensurate with our expertise and history of caring.
Renovated maternal and infant care center
Following an earlier renovation of the labor and delivery unit in the Northlake Campus in Gary, Merrillville’s Southlake Campus completed a major renovation of our Maternal and Infant Care Center in 2018.
The facilities now reflect the high level of caring, technology and expertise Methodist provides newborns and their mothers. Features include:
• Spacious, beautifully appointed labor and delivery suites with sleeper sofas, gliders, private bathrooms and shower.
• Private post-partum rooms with private bathrooms and shower.
• Advanced security system and technology with bedside documentation.
• Fully-equipped operating room and recovery room within the center.
• Welcoming, comfortable waiting areas for family and support people.
Mothers and babies are cared for by our unmatched team of accomplished obstetricians, perinatologists, neonatologists, pediatricians, primary care physicians and midwives who work in tandem with Methodist’s exceptional nursing staff to deliver the highest quality care.
Because breast milk offers the ideal nutrition for infants, the Maternal and Infant Care Center is staffed by experienced lactation consultants to teach new mothers how to properly feed their babies, using the World Health Organization’s 10 Steps for Successful Breastfeeding.
Methodist’s Northlake Campus also is a milk depot site where women can donate breast milk for processing at The Milk Bank in Indianapolis.
Level III Neonatal Intensive Care (NICU)
In spring 2018, Methodist celebrated the 30-year anniversary of its neonatal intensive care units (NICU).
It is critical that every Northwest Indiana mother and baby receive the level of care they need, and our NICU ensures they do.
The NICU at Methodist is staffed by neonatologists, specially trained nurses and respiratory therapists with access to specialized technologies and equipment. This service enables them to care for the most critically ill babies at very crucial stages in their lives, regardless of financial need.
Fundraisers, such as the 2016 Mardi Gras Masquerade, help raise funds to make that possible.
Since 1988, more than 10,000 babies have benefited from the immediate, specialized care Methodist’s NICUs provide, including Vernon Parr, who weighed just 3 pounds, 5 ounces, when he was born two months premature at Methodist Hospitals on March 20, 1988.
To celebrate his 30th birthday, Parr and his mother Stephanie returned to the Methodist Hospitals NICU for a tour. They were warmly greeted by some of his nurses who are still caring for babies today.
So much has changed in those 30 years — from technologies that stabilize a baby’s vital signs and help underdeveloped lungs to specially-sized diapers.
“One nurse used a surgical mask as a diaper for Vernon,” Stephanie Parr said.
Today, Vernon Parr is a healthy man who, like many other men his age, plays basketball and hits the gym now and then.
Advanced obstetrical services for high-risk pregnancies
Methodist supports our NICU services by providing advanced obstetrical services (AOS) for high-risk pregnancies.
The Methodist team includes physicians who are board-certified in maternal-fetal medicine and ultrasonographers experienced in fetal imaging. These and other credentialed professionals collaborate and closely monitor patients to ensure safe delivery and/or transfer to a higher level of care.
This crucial service enables a great many mothers with at-risk pregnancies to receive high-quality care without having to leave the region.
Miracles happen every day
Methodist Hospitals’ commitment to caring for newborns and their mothers is unwavering.
Our doctors, nurses and staff believe welcoming new babies is among life’s greatest joys.
That belief is evident in a comfortable, secure environment created to support advanced prenatal and neonatal care offered at both campuses.