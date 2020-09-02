Aunt Millie's does its part during pandemic to help Salvation Army, other food banks

With more families staying at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they will be fixing a lot more sandwiches. The key ingredient in any sandwich is bread.
Unfortunately, families who depend on area food pantries to provide them with such basics as bread often find the bakery aisle empty. That was the case earlier this year when Kevin Feldman, the Salvation Army’s director of development for Lake County, went knocking the door at Aunt Millie’s bakery in Lowell.
“I approached Aunt Millie’s last March, and on April 21 I was contacted by Lyndsay Crouse (office manager for the Lowell facility) that they had a donation for us,” Feldman said. “It was 2,100 loaves of bread. We were excited to receive it.”
The Salvation Army operates food pantries at its community centers in Gary, East Chicago and Munster, and all three shared in the bounty.
“All the donated products we get stay in Lake County,” Feldman said. “Twenty-one hundred loaves sounds like a lot, but, with as many as we serve, it goes quickly. Bread is one of the items we always need, and it's one of the hardest to get. Sometimes it’s weeks and weeks before we get any bread for our pantries.”
Jackie Hague, vice president of marketing for Aunt Millie’s, said: “We try to respond to all requests for donations. We know bread is very important to the families, and it’s increased now because families are home more and fixing more sandwiches, and we like to donate when we can.”
Hague said the bakery donates truckloads of bread at a time, but it is getting more requests for donations.
“The attendance at food banks has increased dramatically. We try to send the freshest bread available along with buns and rolls. We try to make sure the customers are getting what they need.
“We’re a family-owned business that respects what families are going through, and we’re trying to help. We try to fill a need. We appreciate how the Lowell staff was empowered to make the donation, and we thank them for it. They are empowered to make decisions that are best for the community and the bakery."
“Aunt Millie’s was terrific to work with," Feldman said. "They called a few weeks later with a smaller donation. It all helps.”
Aunt Millie’s started in Fort Wayne more than 100 years ago and has five bakeries in three Midwest States: Michigan (2), Ohio and Indiana (2).
In addition to bread, Feldman said the Salvation Army has a hard time keeping other items in stock, including milk and eggs.
“Meat items are very difficult to get,” he said. “We’ve had times when we have no meat of any kind in the pantries. We have large, walk-in freezers at all locations where we can store a large amount of meat. Canned meets are another item we can use and are hard to come by.
“A lot of our clients like canned meats because they are easier to use. Also, we never have enough breakfast cereal. We appreciate Aunt Millie’s a lot, and Lowell is actually a very generous community. I always like going there to talk to donors and the companies that help us.”
Anyone interested in donating food items for the Salvation Army’s Lake County pantries can contact Feldman at 219-838-1328.
