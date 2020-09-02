Aunt Millie's does its part during pandemic to help Salvation Army, other food banks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With more families staying at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they will be fixing a lot more sandwiches. The key ingredient in any sandwich is bread.

Unfortunately, families who depend on area food pantries to provide them with such basics as bread often find the bakery aisle empty. That was the case earlier this year when Kevin Feldman, the Salvation Army’s director of development for Lake County, went knocking the door at Aunt Millie’s bakery in Lowell.

“I approached Aunt Millie’s last March, and on April 21 I was contacted by Lyndsay Crouse (office manager for the Lowell facility) that they had a donation for us,” Feldman said. “It was 2,100 loaves of bread. We were excited to receive it.”

The Salvation Army operates food pantries at its community centers in Gary, East Chicago and Munster, and all three shared in the bounty.

“All the donated products we get stay in Lake County,” Feldman said. “Twenty-one hundred loaves sounds like a lot, but, with as many as we serve, it goes quickly. Bread is one of the items we always need, and it's one of the hardest to get. Sometimes it’s weeks and weeks before we get any bread for our pantries.”