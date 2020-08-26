Avid collector builds a life in Dyer out of childhood hobby

But unlike many others who outgrow the habit (and shook their heads in disbelief when they found out their parents pitched their treasures), Zajkowski has kept going. In fact, it has remained his passion and become his life’s work.

“My story starts in my childhood town of Roseland in Chicago. I have fond memories as a child reading comic books and collecting trading cards in the mid to late 1960s. I enjoyed collecting things like stamps, United States and foreign coins, DC and Marvel Comic books and all types of sports and non-sports cards,” he said. “As a kid from a young age, I was fascinated with collecting things from bygone eras and enjoyed frequenting antique and resale shops on Michigan Avenue in town. However, a visit to the newsstand where new comics could be bought for 12 cents a copy was one of my favorites. Also, one of the many grocery stores or candy stores that were nestled in throughout the neighborhoods on my way home from school supplied me with an endless amount of trading cards plus a stick of gum for 10 cents.”