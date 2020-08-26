Avid collector builds a life in Dyer out of childhood hobby

Ken Zajkowski is a collector.
It goes back to his days as a kid before there was cable television, video games and cell phones. Like other kids of that era, he collected coins, comic books, stamps and baseball cards.
But unlike many others who outgrow the habit (and shook their heads in disbelief when they found out their parents pitched their treasures), Zajkowski has kept going. In fact, it has remained his passion and become his life’s work.
“My story starts in my childhood town of Roseland in Chicago. I have fond memories as a child reading comic books and collecting trading cards in the mid to late 1960s. I enjoyed collecting things like stamps, United States and foreign coins, DC and Marvel Comic books and all types of sports and non-sports cards,” he said. “As a kid from a young age, I was fascinated with collecting things from bygone eras and enjoyed frequenting antique and resale shops on Michigan Avenue in town. However, a visit to the newsstand where new comics could be bought for 12 cents a copy was one of my favorites. Also, one of the many grocery stores or candy stores that were nestled in throughout the neighborhoods on my way home from school supplied me with an endless amount of trading cards plus a stick of gum for 10 cents.”
By the time he was a teen, his interest in collecting had grown into a business. “I began selling collectibles through the mail and attended monthly Nostalgia Conventions in Chicago as a dealer,” he said.
Eventually, Zajkowski opened a storefront in Calumet City and later the shop, More Fun Sports Card Store, moved to 706 Joliet St. in Dyer. “It's hard to believe I have been in business for over 40 years, 14 years at our current location at the Mak Plaza next to the Subway restaurant,” he said. “I’ve never regretted the move as Dyer is a great town and location to do business from.”
The store is full of the kinds of stuff he collected a as kid — back issues of comic books; nostalgia collectibles; baseball, football, basketball and hockey cards; coins; autographed items and more.
“We also have new 2020 packs and boxes of sport hobby cards; single players like Michael Jordan, Kris Bryant, Mickey Mantle, Ernie Banks and others; collector supplies; and storage boxes, albums, card holders, comic book bags, protection for your collectibles,” said Zajkowski.
“The last few months have been a challenge due to the pandemic, however, sales have been improving, and business appears to be picking up and many new customers have come in and have started enjoying collecting again,” he said.
Even with all the entertainment available today, he said that collecting items such as vintage sports cards remains a fun family activity and entertaining pastime.
Technology has played a role in the way people collect. You can now buy cards or collectibles with the click of a mouse. Zajkowski said, "Though we do have an online presence, I prefer to serve collectors in person and have enjoyed the relationships I have built with hundreds of collectors and friends over the years.”
Zajkowski said he’s always looking for ways to improve on customer service and aims to be friendly, knowledgeable and courteous to anyone who comes through the doors of his shop. He also does free appraisals of U.S. coins, sports cards and comic books.
Zajkowski and his wife, Dawn, have three daughters, eight grandchildren and one great grandson.
