Bands and DJs showcase different skill sets even in the pandemic

There’s no denying music has a major effect on life, so it should come to no surprise it’s a major decision when planning a wedding.
One of the biggest choices is determining to go with a live band or a DJ to provide entertainment on your special day.
Nearby musicians and DJs have many offerings to make your wedding unique.
David Calzaretta, founder of the Maggie Speaks band, said live bands can bring an energy that’s unmatched.
“There is a tremendous amount more interaction between the band and the guests throughout the night,” Calzaretta said. “Music is such an important element in most people's lives and watching experts in their craft re-create timeless classics as well as current material really connects with guests on an emotional level.”
David Rothstein, president of David Rothstein Music, also said live musicians bring a different feel to an event.
“There is a much deeper connection between the band and the audience in a live setting as opposed to a DJ simply playing a recording,” he said.
Eric Jaeger, owner of MB Events, said DJs are skilled emcees.
“The ability to speak on the mic and command the attention of the room, while also being completely authentic, is a skill that can have a profound impact on the outcome of a wedding,” Jaeger said. “You can help create and direct moments that will be talked about for years to come.”
By reading crowds, DJs can adjust the music being played at events. Jaeger said there won’t be a break in the music with DJs, and they work with couples to establish a good schedule for the reception.
“DJs who specialize in weddings possess the innate knowledge of how to patch together all of the different events that will happen at a wedding in a way that makes sense and keep all of the guests engaged throughout,” Jaeger said.
Local DJ John Wiatrowski added that DJs offer a larger selection of music.
“The bride and groom pick their own music for the ceremony, cocktail hour, dinner and all special events and dance songs,” he said. “DJs can provide a much larger database of music.”
Providing musical entertainment involves much more than finding the right songs.
“No one wants a cookie-cutter wedding, so we look for unique opportunities to showcase our couples personalities,” Calzaretta said. “We have had grooms or family guests sit in with the band, surprising their spouse. We created grand entrances with 21 violins escorting guests into the ballroom. We have crafted custom mashups for choreographed first dances or father-daughter dances. We really just dive deep into conversation with our couples to determine possibilities.”
Jaeger said because each wedding is different, he puts an emphasis on making each one stand out.
“I spend hours with the couple, digging deep, learning all the little nuances of their families and guests,” Jaeger said. “I then use that knowledge to create powerful emotional moments at the wedding that will leave people in amazement. My goal is to have the guests feel like they are a part of something magical, and they don't want to miss a moment of it.”
To get to know the clients, Rothstein asks them to fill out forms explaining their backgrounds, including where they grew up, favorite activities and how they met. He uses that information to make personalized gifts for the newlyweds, which wedding guests sign.
“We do this for each and every client,” Rothstein said. “For example, we had a client where she owns a shoe store and he is a carpenter, so I had Dutch wooden shoes made for them with their name engraved on the side.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has created many challenges for bands and DJs.
Rothstein said clients with larger weddings and a full band have canceled or rescheduled their events for later this year or in 2022.
“Some clients have chosen to downsize and do a micro-wedding instead, which usually consists of a violin/piano duo for the ceremony and solo piano for cocktails and dinner,” Rothstein said. “We offer our clients a live-streaming service.”
Calzaretta said the pandemic has slowed things down considerably, but the band has performed at some outdoor weddings.
“We have used Plexiglass in front of the band to maintain safety,” Calzaretta said. “We have also crafted some scaled down offerings for smaller micro-weddings, as well as even providing some virtual videos for couples that may be doing a small ceremony and reception for 10 or under and that are then using the live band for a party at a later point once it is safe to gather again.”
Jaeger said restrictions at venues have limited dancing and other activities.
“Too often, DJs measure success by how many people they were able to get dancing,” Jaeger said. “COVID changed all of that. I let my couples define success, and together we find a way to achieve just that.”
Whether you decide to go with a band or DJ, it’s important to book your musical entertainment as soon as possible. Some say you should have you entertainment lined up at least a year in advance if you can.
“The right music is one of the most critical elements of a wedding,” Calzaretta said.