Bands and DJs showcase different skill sets even in the pandemic

“I spend hours with the couple, digging deep, learning all the little nuances of their families and guests,” Jaeger said. “I then use that knowledge to create powerful emotional moments at the wedding that will leave people in amazement. My goal is to have the guests feel like they are a part of something magical, and they don't want to miss a moment of it.”

To get to know the clients, Rothstein asks them to fill out forms explaining their backgrounds, including where they grew up, favorite activities and how they met. He uses that information to make personalized gifts for the newlyweds, which wedding guests sign.

“We do this for each and every client,” Rothstein said. “For example, we had a client where she owns a shoe store and he is a carpenter, so I had Dutch wooden shoes made for them with their name engraved on the side.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has created many challenges for bands and DJs.

Rothstein said clients with larger weddings and a full band have canceled or rescheduled their events for later this year or in 2022.