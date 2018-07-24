Lovers of the region’s history might want to pop over to Michigan City to catch one of the Pop-Up Tours giving people a rare chance to pop in on some of the city’s historic buildings.
Don’t worry. There won’t be a pop quiz after the tours.
Held the first Saturday of each month this summer, the tours are being organized by the Barker Mansion. The mansion’s historic interpreter Anthony “TJ” Kalin said the idea originated with a docent involved with a similar program in Chicago. The docent did a tour of Michigan City in 2017 and suggested the pop-up tours might work well here.
The tours go to historic places not typically open to the public, but for one day they become a museum. Kalin said the idea was interesting, but the Barker Mansion had a full slate of events planned for the year. After doing some research on the idea, it was decided to try it in June, July and August this year.
The tours this summer have started at the mansion, and ticket holders walked to the first two locations, the nearby Trinity Church and Barker Hall in June and St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church this month. Both have a strong connection to the Barker family as does the one planned for August to the Barker House.
John Barker owned a freight car manufacturer in the city that was the largest plant in the state at the time. He and his family have used their fortune to benefit many projects in the city over the years. Both the churches were happy to participate in the tours and provide their own historians to lead them. Kalin expects to guide the tour of Barker House, built for John Barker’s daughter Anna.
“When the Barker Mansion asked us if we wanted to take part in the Pop-Up Tours, we were very excited at the thought of sharing our beautiful buildings with people who may have never been in them before," said Sarah Williams, of the Trinity Church. "The Barker family played such an integral role in the history of our church and hall, it was a pleasure to share.”
Williams said the event exceeded expectations as about 15 people took the tour and “were so surprised to find a gem right in the downtown area.” In addition to contributing to the construction of the church, the family built the Bishop’s Mansion and the Barker Hall.
“We are always happy to participate in the original ideas the Barker Mansion comes to us with,” she said. “We are definitely proud of the history we share.”
Patricia Harris, historic interpreter at St. Mary’s, which is 150 years old, said the tours let people know about the connections between the Barkers and other buildings in the city. Barker’s daughter Catherine donated the altar at St. Mary’s and contributed to other artifacts at the church. The family also contributed toward the altar’s restoration.
“What we’d like to accomplish with the tour is for people to realize what treasures we have and how important it is to the city,” Harris said. “We are the mother parish of all the Catholic churches in the city.”
“Chicago has a lot of historic buildings that people want to go inside of," Kalin said. "Michigan City has a lot of mansions of Chicago families, and that is a connection. We just have the three sites so far, but we are thinking of a few others that we could do in the fall.
“For each of the sites, we go to the organizations involved to make sure they’re on board. It seemed people really enjoyed the first tour. Most of the people were from Michigan City, but we had a couple from Valparaiso.”
The Barker House is used by the Save the Dunes Foundation and has never been open to the public. With the participation of two of the oldest churches in the city, Kalin said the tours will include a discussion of the history of other churches in the city.
“A lot of new research is going into the tours,” Kalin said. “We are branching out and trying to engage more with the heritage of the city. We kind of treat history as a natural resource, connecting the heritage of the buildings with the people of Michigan City. We like to highlight the past and the present at each of the buildings on the tours.”
Kalin said a tour of one of the city’s historic cemeteries is being considered for September, with details still to be worked out.
Tickets for the Pop-Up Tours are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and children younger than 14. Half the proceeds go to the organization taking part in the tour, and the rest goes to the Barker Mansion.