Be aware of guests' food allergies before hitting the kitchen

It’s common to host a dinner and have at least one guest with a food allergy or sensitivity. If you happen to be one of the fortunate human beings who is not troubled by any particular food group, the thought of preparing a meal for someone who is may be a challenge.
On the other hand, being the person with the food allergy, may also present an uncomfortable situation. This is especially true if you’ll be staying with family or friends for several days.
But there are ways to reduce stress while keeping everyone well-fed.
As the host, simply ask about any dietary restrictions when your guests accept the invitation. You don’t want to serve shellfish if you know your guest will experience a life-threatening reaction. Modifying your menu is easy when you need to eliminate only one or two foods.
It does become a bit trickier when you need to omit a broader food group, such as dairy or gluten. In these situations, there may be some dishes that your guest will have to pass on.
For example, if your guest has a problem with gluten, make your favorite stuffing recipe and make an smaller version using gluten-free bread. You’re chopping onions, celery, and using the same seasonings, so it’s not much extra effort. Your guest will be pleasantly surprised. But take care to avoid cross-contamination from the problematic ingredients. There are varying degrees of food allergies and sensitivities.
I have a nut allergy. A hostess had garnished plated salads with cashews. When I requested a salad without them, she thought I could simply remove them and be fine. I politely explained that if I eat anything a cashew touches, I will have a bad day.
Also check ingredient labels on all processed foods to be certain that they don’t contain the allergen. Soups, broths, gravies and salad dressings have lots of ingredients that you may not suspect. When in doubt, ask about acceptable substitutes.
A simpler way to avoid food intolerance is to focus on preparing simple, whole foods with sauces on the side. Beef, chicken and pork may be fine. The special sauce with added flour or milk may not be. Serve a variety of vegetables and undressed salad.
Depending on the scope and severity of your sensitivity or allergy, let your host know, especially if it’s a small gathering. This is a must if your food diet is limited or when visiting for an extended period. In that case, bring some substitutes that make cooking and eating easier for everyone. I used to do this when my family visited friends for a weekend. My sons have a dairy allergy, so I would take a few staples that they could have without anyone feeling stressed.
While food allergies seem more prevalent, there are many more options available, making it easier for everyone to eat well.
Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.
