Be aware of guests' food allergies before hitting the kitchen

It’s common to host a dinner and have at least one guest with a food allergy or sensitivity. If you happen to be one of the fortunate human beings who is not troubled by any particular food group, the thought of preparing a meal for someone who is may be a challenge.

On the other hand, being the person with the food allergy, may also present an uncomfortable situation. This is especially true if you’ll be staying with family or friends for several days.

But there are ways to reduce stress while keeping everyone well-fed.

As the host, simply ask about any dietary restrictions when your guests accept the invitation. You don’t want to serve shellfish if you know your guest will experience a life-threatening reaction. Modifying your menu is easy when you need to eliminate only one or two foods.

It does become a bit trickier when you need to omit a broader food group, such as dairy or gluten. In these situations, there may be some dishes that your guest will have to pass on.