Be sure to catch these vehicles at the Chicago Auto Show

Ford chose to add its first purpose-built electric to the Mustang stable. The Mach-E is also a sport-utility. This pony harnesses 459 horses and promises 0-60 in less that 3.5 seconds. Available as a Mach and a Mach GT, the Mach-E offers rear-wheel and all-wheel drive as well as two battery options. The Mach-E will be available later this year, and the GT will bow in the summer of 2021. The Mach-E blends typical SUV proportions with Mustang details including the vertical rear lights and pronounced rear haunches. The Mustang badge does get some ribbing. The entry-level version promises a range of 230 miles. A 98.8-kWh version is expected to offer a range of more than 300 miles.