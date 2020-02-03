Be sure to catch these vehicles at the Chicago Auto Show

Concepts, redesigns, and rollouts await at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, Feb. 8-17 in McCormick Place.
Here are just a few of the things not to miss:
2021 Genesis GV80
The GV80 is the brand's first utility vehicle. It joins the G70, G80 and G90 sedans in the Genesis model line. The GV80 is a midsize luxury crossover available as a four-door wagon with rear- or all-wheel drive. Though the GV80 will launch with a turbodiesel engine overseas, the U.S. version is scheduled to offer two turbocharged gasoline engines. Other features include an electronically controlled suspension with road preview and active noise cancellation. Standard safety equipment includes adaptive cruise control, highway driving assist, forward-collision warning with automatic emergency braking, active blind-spot alert, rear cross-traffic alert and driver attention warning. GV80 is expected to offer a first-of-its-kind active motion driver seat that boasts seven automatically adjusting air cells designed to reduce driver fatigue. Look for trims, engine lineup, features, and pricing at the Chicago Auto Show.
2020 Hyundai Sonata
Sonata is all-new for 2020 — inside and out with a hybrid drivetrain now available. The midsize, front-wheel drive sedan seats five. It offers five trims — SE, SEL, SEL Plus, Limited, and Hybrid — and three powertrains — a 1.6-liter, 180-hp turbo 4; a 2.5-liter, 191-hp 4; and the coming hybrid. The gas engines are mate to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Available technology includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, rearview camera with cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, frontal collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, automatic high-beam headlights.
2020 Chevrolet Corvette
Car of the year honors have rained down on the first mid-engine Corvette. The C8, which stands for the eighth generation of America's sports car born in 1953, offers better balance and handling dynamics. Though the new 'Vette is slightly heavier, it sports new styling and super car performance. The two-seater is available as a coupe and convertible. Only rear-wheel drive is offered. Three trims are available: 1LT, 2LT, and 3LT. It launches with a 6.2-liter, 495-hp V-8 paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. According to Chevrolet, this 'Vette does 0-to-60 in 2.8 seconds and the quarter-mile in 11.2 seconds at 122 mph. Technology includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, rearview camera with cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control.
2020 Toyota Supra
The iconic Supra nameplate returns to the U.S. for the first time since 2002. The Supra is "The Fast and the Furious" sports car that seats two. The couple is available in rear-wheel drive with three trim levels: 3.0, 3.0 Premium, and Launch Edition. All as powered by a 3-liter, 335-hp, turbo inline-6 mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. It does 0-to-60 in 4.1 seconds with a top speed of 155 mph. Available technology includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, rearview camera with cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, frontal collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, automatic high-beam headlights.
2021 Mustang Mach-E
Ford chose to add its first purpose-built electric to the Mustang stable. The Mach-E is also a sport-utility. This pony harnesses 459 horses and promises 0-60 in less that 3.5 seconds. Available as a Mach and a Mach GT, the Mach-E offers rear-wheel and all-wheel drive as well as two battery options. The Mach-E will be available later this year, and the GT will bow in the summer of 2021. The Mach-E blends typical SUV proportions with Mustang details including the vertical rear lights and pronounced rear haunches. The Mustang badge does get some ribbing. The entry-level version promises a range of 230 miles. A 98.8-kWh version is expected to offer a range of more than 300 miles.
2021 Chevrolet Suburban
Bowing as a 2021 model, the Chevrolet Suburban is all-new, offering a redesigned interior and exterior, as well as a new diesel engine option. The full-size SUV seats 7 or 8 passengers. Rear-wheel drive is standard with four-wheel drive optional. Six trims are offered: LS, LT, RST, Z71, Premier and High Country. Three engines are available: a 4.3-liter, 355-hp V-8; a 6.2-liter 420-hp V-8; and an all-new 3-liter, 277-hp, diesel 6. All are wed to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Available technology includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, rearview camera with cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, front collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, automatic high-beam headlights.