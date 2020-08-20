Benches in Tinley Park public art project offer a colorful, creative trip around the world

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Public art projects have been popping up all over in recent years as a way to spruce up neighborhoods, highlight local artists and create community connections.

Tinley Park's contribution, the Benches on the Avenue, has become one of the village's most popular attractions, drawing thousands of residents and visitors annually to the downtown area. The colorful benches feature the work of amateur and professional artists while providing spots to rest while strolling through town.

“We're thrilled to be bringing back this wildly popular public art program for its 17th year," said Joanne Carroll of the Tinley Park marketing department. “The benches have become one of Tinley Park's most popular attractions. All season long you will see families and groups of school children taking photos along Oak Park Avenue.”

Each year there is a different theme for the project, with “Hooray for Hollywood,” “Toyland,” “Classic TV,” “America the Beautiful” and “Treasured Family Musicals” featured in the past.

This year the benches have an “Around the World” theme, with colorful, imaginative, three-dimensional works inspired by travel destinations, iconic or historic landmarks and hot vacation locations. The benches debuted in May and will remain on display through October.