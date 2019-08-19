Though Beverly Shores lost some two-thirds of its area when the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore was created in 1966, it retains its charm — and several landmarks.
One is the Depot Museum and Art Gallery in an original South Shore commuter rail station. The Depot is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Sunday May through October, and the exhibits change three times during the season.
All exhibits pertain to the town’s history, which, it turns out, is pretty interesting. Curator Carol Ruzic thinks it’s the most interesting of any town in the area.
The town has about 800 residents, and the area surrounding it is the newly minted Indiana Dunes National Park. Beverly Shores was developed by Fred and Robert Bartlett, and named for Robert's daughter. They laid out 7,800 lots, starting in 1929, the eve of the Great Depression. That made selling lots challenging to say the least, but the Bartletts were skilled.
“They had a fleet of cars and tons of salesmen,” Ruzic said. “They would bring people out from Chicago and meet them at the train. They had wonderful pictures of what it would look like when it was finished.”
Ruzic said one of this year’s exhibits featured the 38 stucco houses built by the Bartletts. She said interested buyers could pick the plan of the lot and the house.
Many people are familiar with the five Century of Progress homes built for the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair to showcase modern conveniences and new building methods and materials. After the fair closed in 1934, the Bartletts moved the houses to Beverly Shores in 1935 to try to attract more buyers. They are now part of the Dunes park and open for tours one day a year.
The depot housing the museum was one of two in Beverly Shores, the other one demolished by the Northern Indiana Community Transportation District, which owns and operates the commuter service, after it had been abandoned.
When it appeared the second station also would be abandoned and possibly demolished, town officials and residents went to work. The first step was to have it declared a national historic landmark, which happened in 1988. Then they had to raise $500,000 needed to restore it.
With money from NICTD, the town, private donations and a federal grant, they achieved their goal. It took 10 years to put together the funds and complete the renovation, and the museum and art gallery opened in 1998.
Ruzic was president of the town board when the effort to save the depot began. “We wanted to save a record of our history," she said. "The building had been vacant for 10 years and was in pretty bad shape. The renovation started in the basement and went all the way to the top. It was totally redone.”
A resident of Beverly Shores since 1950, Ruzic said she had been collecting mementos of the town’s history for years. The museum, a strictly volunteer operation, also benefited from the material preserved by Ann Carlson, the town clerk at the time. She was the daughter of Leo Post, one of the original builders for the Bartletts, and she had plat maps and other original records of the town’s development.
“We’ve only been open for 20 years, but we have gathered a lot more materials from people so we can change the exhibits,” Ruzic said. “The museum is open to the public at no charge. We make our money through donations. Our first exhibit each year is always about the town’s veterans from World War I, World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam and Iraq. We have pictures and stories.”
The Bartletts also developed what was called the Colonial Village, but all those homes were removed by the park. The only thing left is the Old North Church. Each fall the museum exhibit features the World’s Fair and the Century of Progress homes in conjunction with the tours of the homes sponsored by the park.
The curator of the art gallery is Caryn Brown. The gallery features artists from within a 100-mile radius of the town whose works promote the history and art of the Region. Exhibits change each month starting with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on the second Friday of the month.
“We are promoting space for people to show and sell their work,” Brown said. “The museum gets a small commission from the sales to offset the cost of maintaining the depot. Seeing art firsthand is better than seeing it online. We have at least one group show each season, and the opening show is the big fundraiser for the year.”
The gallery provides artists with 5-by-5-inch canvases on which to create something and donate to the gallery, which sells them for $55 each. Brown said more than 100 were created for this year’s sale. Artists interested in contributing a piece for the sale or of having an exhibition at the gallery can get information from the Web site at thedepotmag.org.