Beyond making it to 2021, specific resolutions can set the tone for the new year

In a typical year, New Year’s resolutions would vary widely from one person to the next. While some ambitious folks take on the extreme challenge of a marathon or a mountain-climbing expedition, others prefer something a little lower-key such as cutting down on salty snacks, drinking more water or getting out a few times a week for a neighborhood walk.
But on the cusp of 2021, resolutions are set against the general backdrop of “just happy to be here.”
Maybe it’s a sense of perspective that should have been there all along — a feeling of gratitude for being around to see the dawn of another year. Getting in better shape would be nice, of course, but if those few stubborn pounds stick around, maybe it’s not the end of the world.
That said, the tradition of making New Year’s resolutions holds some comfort, and we could all use a little more of that. So as we prepare to welcome 2021, plenty of people will see fit to once again resolve to shed some weight, train for a race or get a little bit stronger. And, once again, many will make some common mistakes as they set off in pursuit of those goals.
“One issue people run into with New Year’s resolutions is making them too general,” says L.J. Mattraw, wellness manager at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville. “Losing weight, for instance, is a broad term and people will typically do best when their resolution, or any goal really, is as specific as possible. Making a resolution to lose 10 pounds of body fat before June 1 is a much better way to formulate it. Try and always make a resolution as specific as possible and give yourself a deadline so you don’t lose sight of it.”
Properly formulated, fitness goals may be one of the better pandemic-era resolutions to consider, as they encourage physical activity and, in most cases, can be pursued alone. While our Midwestern weather doesn’t always cooperate with those looking to tackle those goals outside during the first few months of the year, exercise enthusiasts may want to consider training that can be done indoors and preferably at home — especially if gyms are still operating under health and safety restrictions. Even so, it’s worth remembering that some of the biggest challenges of sticking to any resolution tend to be timeless ones.
“The biggest challenges are a lack of commitment and a lack of guidance,” says Eric White, a regional coach at Anytime Fitness in Dyer. “Many people dive into a New Year’s resolution on their own with no clear goal in mind. Creating new habits is never an easy task, so beginning a new lifestyle with a friend or even hiring a coach can greatly increase the chances for success.”
“There’s nothing wrong with setting a lofty goal, but it can be easy to lose sight of it day to day and feel like you’ll never get there,” adds Mattraw. “It helps to break up your resolution into more short-term goals that build into the main goal. This way, as you accomplish more and more of the short-term goals, you’ll build momentum, avoid discouragement and stay on track. Then once you’ve completed those short-term goals, you’ll find yourself achieving that broader resolution.”
However one decides to confront New Year’s resolutions, the simple fact remains that we’re coming out of 2020, and things may need to look a little bit different. This may be the year, when something that doesn’t necessarily seem like a typical resolution may perfectly suit the moment.
“Mentally, this year has been very taxing on all of us, so it might be best to pick a resolution that focuses more on mental health,” Mattraw notes. “Meditating, journaling, reading, doing regular exercise or even limiting screen time are just a few things that can help with that. Start small and do whatever makes you comfortable.”
