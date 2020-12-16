Beyond making it to 2021, specific resolutions can set the tone for the new year

In a typical year, New Year’s resolutions would vary widely from one person to the next. While some ambitious folks take on the extreme challenge of a marathon or a mountain-climbing expedition, others prefer something a little lower-key such as cutting down on salty snacks, drinking more water or getting out a few times a week for a neighborhood walk.

But on the cusp of 2021, resolutions are set against the general backdrop of “just happy to be here.”

Maybe it’s a sense of perspective that should have been there all along — a feeling of gratitude for being around to see the dawn of another year. Getting in better shape would be nice, of course, but if those few stubborn pounds stick around, maybe it’s not the end of the world.

That said, the tradition of making New Year’s resolutions holds some comfort, and we could all use a little more of that. So as we prepare to welcome 2021, plenty of people will see fit to once again resolve to shed some weight, train for a race or get a little bit stronger. And, once again, many will make some common mistakes as they set off in pursuit of those goals.