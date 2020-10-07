Bike shop turns to repairs while waiting to rebuild pandemic hit inventory

Ridge Cyclery has performed over 2,000 repairs so far this summer, Herak said. As he saw the bicycle shortage growing, he and his team stocked uo on parts.

“Now we’re dwindling down. … It’s just unbelievable. I have never seen it so depleted. You can’t order a valve cap from anybody … the industry is totally out of everything,” Herak said.

Ridge Cyclery still has tires, cables, and tubes Herak said. And it continues building wheels in-house, with plenty of vintage parts to draw from for customers wanting a classic look, Herak said.

Herak said he hopes at least half of the pandemic cyclists return after the thaw next spring.

“I understand bicycles cost money, but... it costs you to bowl. It costs you to golf. But it does not cost you to ride your bike,” said Herak. “If you take decent care of it, it will last you forever.”

To make your bike last and prevent crippling rust, Herak said bicycles should be stored indoors after proper maintenance, such as lubricating with a teflon additive.

Beverly Lewis, a long-time customer of Ridge Cyclery from Valparaiso, said she has never seen the stock so low at Ridge Cyclery.