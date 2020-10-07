Bike shop turns to repairs while waiting to rebuild pandemic hit inventory

When the pandemic arrived, the bicycles rolled out.
Becoming a hot-ticket item as shelter-in-place orders in spring bicycles have remained a limited commodity as the Region and the nation continue to navigate COVID-19.
Bicycle supply chains remain overwhelmed, with reopened factories still facing a mountain of orders.
"It's just unbelievable," said Jeff Herak, owner of Ridge Cyclery in Highland since 1988. His store’s stock was practically sold out by Mother’s Day.
“Our business from Illinois is up at least 1,500%,” Herak said. "This would have been the biggest bicycle year in history if there was product out there, but it just went so fast.”
He compared the shortage to that during the 1973 Oil Embargo. But the difference this time is the lack of options outside of China.
Even foreign brands like Raleigh from England and Peugeot from France no longer make and sell their bikes within their own borders, Herak said.
Looking to an independent American frame builder as an alternative could cost a consumer on average $2,500 for a fork and frame with no componentry, a full bike possibly costing more than $5,000, Herak said.
With only a handful of bikes arriving at one time and selling as quick as they can call their customers on the wait list, which topped 300 in early September, Herak and his team have concentrated on repairing bikes with the parts they have.
Ridge Cyclery has performed over 2,000 repairs so far this summer, Herak said. As he saw the bicycle shortage growing, he and his team stocked uo on parts.
“Now we’re dwindling down. … It’s just unbelievable. I have never seen it so depleted. You can’t order a valve cap from anybody … the industry is totally out of everything,” Herak said.
Ridge Cyclery still has tires, cables, and tubes Herak said. And it continues building wheels in-house, with plenty of vintage parts to draw from for customers wanting a classic look, Herak said.
Herak said he hopes at least half of the pandemic cyclists return after the thaw next spring.
“I understand bicycles cost money, but... it costs you to bowl. It costs you to golf. But it does not cost you to ride your bike,” said Herak. “If you take decent care of it, it will last you forever.”
To make your bike last and prevent crippling rust, Herak said bicycles should be stored indoors after proper maintenance, such as lubricating with a teflon additive.
Beverly Lewis, a long-time customer of Ridge Cyclery from Valparaiso, said she has never seen the stock so low at Ridge Cyclery.
“Looks like we’re all going to need to be patient with the future of parts and supplies unless more manufacturing happens in the U.S.,” Lewis said, adding “we should continue to support small business, particularly with those business owners who really know their stuff. Jeff and his team are knowledgeable, helpful and committed to biking.”
Herak said his big concern early this fall will be maintaining his stock of wheels, but both his stock of hubs and the onset of winter’s offseason should help the shop build new inventory.
He also hopes the bicycle supply chain will improve enough by December to meet the demand for Christmas BMX bikes.
“I don’t see until probably early spring (of 2021) where you can walk into a bike shop and get a full size run of a particular bike," Herak said.
