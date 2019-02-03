St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago operates Community Healthcare System’s Behavioral Health Services inpatient and intensive outpatient care.
Behavioral Health Services offers a contemporary approach to psychiatric care in a hospital setting for adults and older adults with anxiety disorders, obsessive compulsive disorder, depression, suicidal tendencies or thoughts, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, schizophrenia and treatment-resistant psychiatric disorders. The goal is to accelerate recovery and prepare patients to transition back into the community through a healing environment and evidence-based psychotherapy.
Inpatient services include treatment by a board-certified psychiatrist, medication management, nursing and therapy services, discharge planning, assistance with emergency orders of detention and coordination of follow-up care.
“We have a highly-skilled team in place to treat the mind, body and spirit of our patients,” said Leo Correa, CEO. “When it matters most, Behavioral Health Services patients take comfort knowing they’ll be treated with dignity and kindness as our care team finds the most effective medication and therapy plans to manage their health symptoms and conditions.”
Short-term hospitalization is provided for adults and older adults suffering from acute psychiatric disorders in secure, semi-private rooms with 24-hour monitored care at St. Catherine Hospital. For patients who need inpatient treatment, a psychiatrist and mental health team works to stabilize the crisis, see if there are any underlying medical or biochemical origins to the symptoms and put a plan in place to put lives back in balance.
The units feature private consultation rooms, sensory suites for mood management, visitor lounges and day rooms for socialization, exercise and therapy.
After two years of program expansion and modernization to the units, St. Catherine Hospital’s care team in 2017 and 2018 began offering geriatric psychiatry, electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), a new alternative technology to treat severe depression. The hospital also began to extend ketamine treatment to a select group of patients with treatment-resistant depression.
Psychiatrist and medical director for the Behavioral Health Services program, Dr. Joseph Fanelli, MD, said that for those suffering from depression, ECT therapy, TMS, as well as ketamine treatment have shown promising results.
Electroconvulsive therapy, a treatment done under general anesthesia, involves the use of brief, controlled electrical current to cause changes in brain chemistry and reverse symptoms of certain mental illnesses. It is a treatment for severe episodes of major depression, mania and some types of schizophrenia. A series of treatments, generally six to 12, can produce this therapeutic effect, but in some cases, fewer treatments are needed.
“ECT is considered by many behavioral health providers to be the gold standard for treating profound depression,” Fanelli explained.
However, some patients have been ECT treatment resistant, and that is when ketamine can be a potent viable alternative.
“For some patients, this treatment can be lifesaving,” Fanelli explains.
One patient treated with ketamine by Fanelli had a history of failed suicide attempts, the last of which involved a 220-foot jump from a bridge. When Fanelli learned that the young woman’s morale had greatly improved when the patient was given ketamine for pain, he suggested ketamine treatment for her depression.
The Behavioral Health Services team also learned that the patient had not responded favorably to electroconvulsive therapy in the past, making her a serious candidate for ketamine.
“We saw dramatic improvement by the second treatment,” he recalled. “Her depression has remitted.”
Ketamine has been shown to be well over 75 to 90 percent effective against suicidal thoughts within minutes to hours. The dissociative drug allows patients to react less to their impulses and separates their thoughts and emotions and their reactions to their emotions.
Within a year, the patient has gone back to work as a freelance photographer and graphic designer and credits ketamine therapy for keeping her depression at bay.
The therapy, however, is not prescribed without serious thought. Ketamine is reserved for the most severe illnesses, Fanelli explains.
Since it is a new development, patients pay out of pocket for the treatment.
Transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, is another form of brain stimulation to treat depression in a noninvasive way. TMS devices apply magnetic fields to specific areas of the brain that are involved in depression. TMS does not require anesthesia. The most common side effect is headache during or after treatment. Approximately 50 to 60 percent of people who have failed to receive benefit from depression medications or ECT may experience a clinically favorable response with TMS, Fanelli said.
TMS is being studied across disorders at this time with the hope that it will evolve into a broader range of treatment for neurological disorders, pain management and physical rehabilitation, in addition to psychiatric care, Fanelli said.
If you or a loved one is feeling lethargic and sad, Behavioral Health Services of Community Healthcare System can help. To make a referral or schedule a consultation, call 219-392-7466 or visit COMHS.org