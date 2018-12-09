Holiday shopping is a mixed bag — a tedious chore for some, an annual delight for others. What you may not be aware of is that the holiday shopping season is the best time to give yourself new appliances.
Some will recoil at the idea of making a significant purchase for themselves while budgeting for kids and perhaps grandkids. But now is the time to buy.
“The holiday season is the time of year when we can offer the very best pricing to our customers,” explains Doug Blink, owner of Blink Appliances in Lynwood. “There’s three reasons you want to give thought to new appliances now instead of later."
Manufacturers rebates and incentives. “Many manufacturers want to move out their inventory,” Blink says. “New models come out around this time, and there’s inventory taxes in the upcoming year. So those manufacturers provide us with rebates and incentives to help move models out of our showroom and out of their inventory warehouse.”
Blink says his family-owned business passes those price breaks along to its customers. “We keep our customers in mind at all times,” he says. “It’s one of the ways we say thanks to our loyal base.”
Blink sells Maytag, Samsung, and Sharp appliances with a wide variety of features.
“Appliances tend to be in demand at this time of the year,” says Erik Schneider, owner of Hometown Appliance in St. John. “People cook a lot more in the cold season, and especially at holiday time. So, a new refrigerator and/or stove can be in demand. Washers and dryers get a workout from heavier winter wear, so people begin to think about their own needs.”
Black Friday pricing. This began after Halloween and continues through the holidays, consists of discounts above and beyond the rebates.
“We run Black Friday promotions non-stop during the final two months of the year,” Blink says. “It’s made up of different makes and models at various times, but there’s always huge discounts and great deals at this time.”
“We have a constant sale going on right now and going forward,” says Schneider. “We understand that people have to fit in their own needs with holiday preparation, so we run the sales continuously.”
Hometown stocks Amana, Frigidaire, and Kitchen Aid models.
Looming price increases. “We are being informed by our manufacturers that price increases are expected early in 2019,” says Schneider. “Different appliances will have different levels of increases, but we expect to see prices go up between 7 and 13 percent.”
“Appliance prices have been pretty steady,” Blink says. “These increases are due to the raw materials used in manufacturing. The cost of steel has increased, and the cost of other materials used in internal components.”
“The cost of computer circuit boards is increasing,” Schneider says. “Almost all appliances use internal computers, and the manufacturing of those control boards is on the rise.”
Family owned and operated, Blink has been selling and servicing appliances for more than 50 years. Doug Blink is joined in the family business by his three children who work together to make purchases and service easy. They service what they sell, install their products, and will even service appliances purchased elsewhere. Blink also offers special financing promotions for the holidays.
Hometown has been a St. John staple since 2010. Schneider and his team work together on sales, delivery, and service to make the process seamless. Special financing with zero percent interest for 12 months is available.