Bold colors, wispy textures latest trends in Thanksgiving floral arrangements

Thanksgiving dinner is all about the food, but fall gatherings are a perfect place to showcase fall blooms as part of a put-together tablescape.

Jen Knoche, floral director at Strack & Van Til grocery stores, says bright colors are all the rage this year as we head into late fall and winter.

“I’m seeing a lot of people gravitating toward sunflowers, so we’re using those a lot,” she said. “We also use some funky new items sometimes, such as kangaroo paw and other unique fall flowers we throw in there as well.”

Along with the bright colored sunflowers and gerbera daisies, Knoche said burgundy is in high demand this year.

“The burgundy is really in right now; I would say that’s the top color of 2020,” she said.

Strack & Van Til offers a wide variety of grab-and-go mixed bouquets as well as full-service floral design.

“All of our designers in store are trained and very skilled designers,” Knoche said. “We have the capability of doing everything a florist can. Our customer service is really top notch. Customers are starting to see that we are Best of the Region and No. 1 in the area.”