Booming housing market a solid foundation for St. John's continued growth

Strong residential development continues in St. John, and it’s keeping the staff busy in the town’s Building and Planning Department.
Rick Eberly, building and planning director, said the municipality has issued about 340 residential building permits in each of the last three years.
“We expect to be in that ballpark” in 2020, Eberly said.
Eberly said the vast majority, about 95%, of the permits have been for single-family homes. He also indicated the homes are going up all around town.
“There are subdivisions approved all over town,” Eberly said.
The Gates of St. John and Mill Creek are among residential developments in the southeast area of the municipality.
The Gates of St. John features a variety of residences, including luxury townhomes and single-family homes.
Walking trails, a large park with a pond, close proximity to retail and quick access to U.S. Hwy. 231 are among the amenities featured at Mill Creek, according to Olthof Homes. That community offers paired villas and single-family homes.
Eberly said Summerlin Estates is being developed in the southwest section of St. John. “That’s starting to see some action in terms of permits,” he said.
The single-family homes at Summerlin are built on large lots.
In addition to its proximity to shopping and dining, Summerlin also is near sports facilities including the Heartland Park baseball and softball fields, Midwest Training and Ice Center, in Dyer, and Palmira Golf & Country Club, according to Olthof Homes.
In the northwest area of the municipality, the Castle Rock community features custom-built homes on large lots, according to Andy James, owner and developer of the subdivision.
James said there is “a lot of character” in the landscaping offered there, such as hardwood trees and other uncommon amenities. He added that Castle Rock is open to different home builders.
James said many of the new homes there are being bought by St. John residents, but the community is attracting people from Illinois.
Residential development continues in Morning Crest subdivision in the northeast portion of St. John, Eberly said.
That community also has custom homes, a variety of lot sizes and “picturesque views,” according to Homes by Brian.
In the center of the town, Olthof Homes continues construction of single-family residences in Walden Clearing, Eberly said. The subdivision offers offers a countryside setting with open space, park land, trails and landscaped buffers around the site.
Eberly said the building boom extends to property owners upgrading their homes. Eberly said the town is issuing many building permits for above-ground and in-ground pools, basement projects and decks.
St. John has a lot to offer residents. It has made several lists of the best places to live in Indiana.
The National Council for Home Safety and Security as well as SafeWise have ranked St. John as one of the safest municipalities in the state. SafeWise last year also listed the town as the 19th safest community in the U.S.
There's also the access to high-quality education from the Lake Central School Corp., which received an A in the state’s accountability grade system for the 2018-2019 school year.
