Booming housing market a solid foundation for St. John's continued growth

The single-family homes at Summerlin are built on large lots.

In addition to its proximity to shopping and dining, Summerlin also is near sports facilities including the Heartland Park baseball and softball fields, Midwest Training and Ice Center, in Dyer, and Palmira Golf & Country Club, according to Olthof Homes.

In the northwest area of the municipality, the Castle Rock community features custom-built homes on large lots, according to Andy James, owner and developer of the subdivision.

James said there is “a lot of character” in the landscaping offered there, such as hardwood trees and other uncommon amenities. He added that Castle Rock is open to different home builders.

James said many of the new homes there are being bought by St. John residents, but the community is attracting people from Illinois.

Residential development continues in Morning Crest subdivision in the northeast portion of St. John, Eberly said.

That community also has custom homes, a variety of lot sizes and “picturesque views,” according to Homes by Brian.