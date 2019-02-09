Hearing wedding bells in your future?
Before saying “I do,” a bride-to-be has many decisions to make, most specifically her wedding dress, which needs to be just “perfect.”
Color, style, shape and length are only the beginning.
To help with those decisions, bridal and men's formalwear shops will be among the vendors at Bride Blu from noon-3 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Blue Chip Casino Hotel & Spa in Michigan City
.
Renee Fennell, owner of Paris House of Bridal in Michigan City, is among them. She said brides are looking to include intricate details, such as beads, lace and applique on their dresses.
“Nude illusion necklines with beading and applique that looks like it’s floating on the skin are very popular,” she said. “There’s also a lot of sparkle this season including sparkled tulle netting, more glitter and in general, more bling.”
Classic ball gown shapes — fitted dresses with a full skirt — remain en vogue and cap sleeve styles are in, replacing the strapless dresses that have been so popular. Some combine the best of both with detachable cap sleeves.
“Brides like rustic styles and anything with lace, and a very low, detailed back is a very strong trend that designers are putting a lot of focus on,” said Fennell.
Traditional white gowns have given way to color.
“We only sell one or two white dresses a year,” Fennell noted. “Brides are choosing shades of ivory, ivory blush, two-tone with color and ivory lace over it. It’s a softer ivory than those of years gone by; it blends better with people’s complexion.”
Fennell added that textured fabrics such as tulle, layering or a bit of brocade are making their way onto the dresses though not quite into the mainstream. Think couture embellishments.
Headpieces have been replaced by hair clips or combs, and the emphasis is on classic, long cathedral veils, which double as trains.
“Almost every bride this season is doing veils,” said Fennell. “The traditional classic touch is coming back in, with most veils trimmed with beading to coordinate with the dress.”
No matter what the style, shape or color, brides want well-made dresses.
“One important trend that we’re seeing is that girls are increasing their budget to get quality,” said Fennell. “They see quality and are willing to pay a little more for it.”
For more information about Paris House of Bridal, call 219-874-7786 or visit parishouseofbridal.com.