Bulldog Park is the place to be.
The $11 million facility at 183 S. West St. has been full of residents and visitors for numerous events and activities this summer.
It officially got started at the end of May, when Crown Point hosted a ribbon-cutting for the much-anticipated facility downtown.
“We have had the opportunity to be open for several weeks now, offering our weekly events,” Crown Point Parks Director Jennie Burgess said. “Everything is going well.”
Bulldog Park features amenities including a multipurpose event center as well as the Franciscan Health Pavilion and Amphitheater.
The facility has hosted a weekly farmers market, car cruise events, concerts, the annual Corn Roast, Taste of Crown Point and other festivals.
“Most guests and visitors have received the facility positively,” Burgess said.
She said the city was excited to bring back the Taste of Crown Point this year, holding it at Bulldog Park July 19 and 20. It attracted large crowds to sample the dishes from many of the restaurants throughout the city.
Taste of Crown Point returned this year after the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce announced it would not be hosting its Food and Arts Festival.
Things aren't slowing down at Bulldog Park. Crown Point will continue to host weekly programs there, and more festivals are scheduled.
On Sept. 14, for example, Off Square Brewing will have its Beer, Bacon & Bourbon Fest at Bulldog Park.
Tickets are $49 and include a glass for unlimited sampling of craft beer and spirits from establishments such as Off Square, Manic Meadery, Windmill Brewing, The Devil's Trumpet Brewing Co. and Viking Artisan Ales. Bacon-inspired food will be sold by vendors including Off Square, Welch's Stop & Shop, Sizzlebox and Asparagus. The event, from 2-6 p.m., also will feature live entertainment.
In addition to the scheduled events, Bulldog Park has become a destination for families looking to beat the heat at the splash pad that's open daily when temperatures are above 70 degrees.
“With the warm (weather), it's been great,” Burgess said, “We have had lots of people come to the park to enjoy the splash pad.”
Bulldog Park's allure won't end with summer.
During the winter, skating and pick-up hockey will be back for its second act.
Bulldog Park also is the new home for programs and senior activities that took place the Crown Point Civic Center.
Burgess said the transition to the event center at the facility has gone well.
“We are all getting used to the new space,” she said.
Speros Batistatos, president and CEO of the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority, is among those who see the many benefits of Bulldog Park.
“I can assure you that with this kind of investment we’re going to see more visitors, it’s going to improve your quality of life, it’s going to change the landscape of the businesses in the square and add to their value,” Batistatos said at the facility's ribbon-cutting ceremony.
With the park in its first year, city officials understand adjustments might be needed.
That could include how parking is handled to accommodate the crowds for events and activities.
Burgess said parking around the square is back in play because many programs that once took place there have been moved to Bulldog Park.
She also pointed out there are several other areas to park.
“There are municipal lots on the south side, east side and across the street by the Cal Ripken Fields, too,” she said. “We have worked with the school corporation to use the middle school lot as well.”