 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catering, carryout, cooking options and other safe bets for serving a holiday feast
urgent

Catering, carryout, cooking options and other safe bets for serving a holiday feast

{{featured_button_text}}

This year the usual headaches of holiday celebrations — making sure the turkey is done on time, arguments over sports or politics — are taking a backseat to the more pressing matters of a pandemic.

There are ways of mitigating, though not eliminating, the risks of getting together with family.

Social distancing is important but unless you have an exceptionally large dining room table, keeping guests the recommended 6 feet apart is difficult.

Old World Market in Valparaiso, for one, has a solution.

“We can customize different size boxes with a variety of items such as sandwiches, charcuterie items including our Prosciutto di Parma, French Madrange or German Black Forest hams, and fine cured salami, cheeses, olives and one of our to-go salads like chicken, egg or pasta along with a dessert,” says co-owner Patty Locke. “Or you can offer containers of individual items filled with our Brussels sprouts or salads and let people choose what they want. We can decorate the boxes to go with the décor of the host’s home or with holiday decorations and also add ribbons and flowers.”

Serving buffet-style also can help create proper distance. Designate servers to bring plates to guests to prevent a traffic jam at the buffet table.

Buffet options abound. For the host who wants to stay out of the kitchen, Region restaurants offer everything from pickup and delivery to catering.

“We offer carryout, delivery and catering, depending upon how busy the restaurant is and what the customer wants,” says Elena Jambrina who, with Carlos Rivero owns Don Quijote in Valparaiso.

When Rivero opened Don Quijote in 1985, it was the only Spanish restaurant in the state. Seafood is traditionally served on Christmas Eve in Spain, and Jambrina pointed out that paella, served in a large shallow pan, presents beautifully in keeping with the theme. Cava, a Spanish-style champagne, is the typical holiday beverage.

“If someone doesn’t want to bake, we sell turron,” Jambrina says of the Castilian nougat made of honey, sugar and egg whites that come in a variety of flavors, including almond and chocolate. It's imported from Alicante, which  Jambrina describes as the sweetest town in the world.

Teibel’s will be open for dinner on Christmas Eve and will be offering pick-up during the holidays.

“A lot of our recipes are from when the restaurant first opened in 1929 such as our fried chicken, perch, pickled beets, mashed potatoes and cranberry relish,” Manager Melissa Pancrazio says, noting that since the food is fresh all employees work long hours prepping for holiday meals.

Other dinners that can be ordered for pickup include its famous frog legs, sautéed chicken livers and onions and filet mignon topped with mushrooms. For dessert, there’s their seasonal pumpkin ice cream, cheesecake and apple pie a la mode.

“Around the holidays, we occasionally feature homestyle favorites, such as  roast turkey with cranberry sauce and stuffing, baked ham with scalloped potatoes and rosemary crusted roast pork loin with mashed potatoes and gravy,” says Ryan Glowicki, co-owner of the White Rhino in Dyer, noting that it has a full catering menu with favorites such as Chicken Vesuvio, deep-fried lake perch and pot roast. “But we also do custom catering for most anything you can imagine even if it's not on our formal menu.”

Their offsite catering can include chafing dishes, plates, napkins and plasticware.

For the ultimate social distancing feast, Cyndi Horn, owner of Mescolare, a gourmet food and kitchenware store in Crown Point, suggests hosting a Zoom or FaceTime night with food.

The day of the virtual celebration, she suggests dropping off plates filled with foodstuffs such as one of the savory, sweet or spicy jams she sells served over brie or cream cheese, pickled asparagus wrapped with prosciutto and provolone and stuffed olives to guests.

“It adds fun to a meal and gathering,” she says.

For those for whom no holiday is complete without time spent in the kitchen, Gary Teachman, meat department director at Strack & Van Til Food Markets says the grocer offers  the largest selection of hams in the Midwest, including bone-in and boneless, spiral sliced, fully cooked and even specialty hams such as Pecan Praline Smithfield Spiral Sliced Ham.

There’s just as much of a selection when it comes to turkey — fresh, frozen, organic and locally raised.

For those who choose a frozen turkey, Teachman recommends keeping the bird in the freezer until a few days before cooking.

“Your bird’s defrosting time depends on its weight, so remember to check the label for instructions,” he says.

Clean sweep

Preparing the house for holiday entertaining has takes on more importance during the pandemic.

“We clean and disinfect such touch points as door knobs and handles, and everyone on our cleaning staff wears gloves and masks,” says Kristy Praze of MaidPro. “It gets very busy around the holidays, so we encourage people to call in advance to make an appointment just in case.”

Brilliant Result Cleaning Service offers three main packages, says owner Michael Dec. That includes deep cleaning options for places that haven’t been professionally cleaned for a while. 

“The majority of the service our clients are receiving are standard,” Dec says of the service that can be scheduled on a weekly, biweekly, monthly or one-time basis. "But sometimes people get in a pinch and say oh my goodness, the holidays are coming up and I haven’t done any cleaning.

“It’s different this year. Usually I recommend people book far in advance, to be proactive. This year is somewhat different as people may be canceling holiday parties and events which creates more openings.”

Here's the beef

The biggest sellers around Christmas time at Rob’s Meat Chop & Deli in Dyer are their bone-in prime rib and tenderloins, says store manager Jim Drewenskiat.

Anything cut with a bone adds more flavor, he continued, but to make it easier for carving, the cut their prime rib so when it's done cooking, the meat falls off the bone.

When it comes to how much to buy, Drewenskiat says it's best to allow a pound per person for bone-in meat. 

“That takes into account the weight of the bone,” he says. “For side dishes, we like to recommend a quarter pound person. But It really depends on how many different sides one is having and, of course, the size of the eater.”

About an hour before cooking, remove the prime rib from the refrigerator, letting it reach room temperature before placing it in a preheated 350degrees Fahrenheit oven.

“Cover the roast and cook at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until its internal temperature is 125 degrees Fahrenheit. and then remove it from the oven,” says Drewenskiat. “At this point, the roast needs to rest for roughly 10 minutes. Allowing it to rest is one of the most important parts of the cooking process because if it doesn’t rest properly the meat tends not to cook evenly throughout and the juices run out resulting in a much dryer roast.”

It's important to use a meat thermometer when cooking an expensive cut of meat because many ovens have hot and cool spots. A thermometer makes it easier to keep track of the cooking rate,  preventing overcooking.

For rare meat cook about 11 or 12 minutes per pound or until the internal temperature reaches 115 degrees Fahrenheit. For medium rare, the roast should reach an internal temperature of 120-130 degrees Fahrenheit, about 13-15 minutes per pound. Keep in mind, once the roast is removed from the oven, it will continue to cook.

Bill of fare

Bill of fare

Though it has had to change its plans to coordinate dinners with movies, Trama Catering, the exclusive caterer for the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster, will be offering holiday meals for pickup.

On Dec. 13, dinners available for pick-up include butternut squash soup, salisbury steak, Duchess mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, rye bread and butter and carrot cake.

On Dec. 20, the dinner includes French onion soup, old-fashioned beef stew, biscuits, teriyaki glazed chicken wings, succotash, rice pilaf and white chocolate mousse cake.

Cost for meals is $15 per person. Curbside pickup is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Reservations required before 2 p.m. on the previous Thursday.

Calling 219-836-1930, ext. 2.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to make a paper pressman's hat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts