Catering, carryout, cooking options and other safe bets for serving a holiday feast

This year the usual headaches of holiday celebrations — making sure the turkey is done on time, arguments over sports or politics — are taking a backseat to the more pressing matters of a pandemic.

There are ways of mitigating, though not eliminating, the risks of getting together with family.

Social distancing is important but unless you have an exceptionally large dining room table, keeping guests the recommended 6 feet apart is difficult.

Old World Market in Valparaiso, for one, has a solution.

“We can customize different size boxes with a variety of items such as sandwiches, charcuterie items including our Prosciutto di Parma, French Madrange or German Black Forest hams, and fine cured salami, cheeses, olives and one of our to-go salads like chicken, egg or pasta along with a dessert,” says co-owner Patty Locke. “Or you can offer containers of individual items filled with our Brussels sprouts or salads and let people choose what they want. We can decorate the boxes to go with the décor of the host’s home or with holiday decorations and also add ribbons and flowers.”

Serving buffet-style also can help create proper distance. Designate servers to bring plates to guests to prevent a traffic jam at the buffet table.