Catering, carryout, cooking options and other safe bets for serving a holiday feast

This year the usual headaches of holiday celebrations — making sure the turkey is done on time, arguments over sports or politics — are taking a backseat to the more pressing matters of a pandemic.
There are ways of mitigating, though not eliminating, the risks of getting together with family.
Social distancing is important but unless you have an exceptionally large dining room table, keeping guests the recommended 6 feet apart is difficult.
Old World Market in Valparaiso, for one, has a solution.
“We can customize different size boxes with a variety of items such as sandwiches, charcuterie items including our Prosciutto di Parma, French Madrange or German Black Forest hams, and fine cured salami, cheeses, olives and one of our to-go salads like chicken, egg or pasta along with a dessert,” says co-owner Patty Locke. “Or you can offer containers of individual items filled with our Brussels sprouts or salads and let people choose what they want. We can decorate the boxes to go with the décor of the host’s home or with holiday decorations and also add ribbons and flowers.”
Serving buffet-style also can help create proper distance. Designate servers to bring plates to guests to prevent a traffic jam at the buffet table.
Buffet options abound. For the host who wants to stay out of the kitchen, Region restaurants offer everything from pickup and delivery to catering.
“We offer carryout, delivery and catering, depending upon how busy the restaurant is and what the customer wants,” says Elena Jambrina who, with Carlos Rivero owns Don Quijote in Valparaiso.
When Rivero opened Don Quijote in 1985, it was the only Spanish restaurant in the state. Seafood is traditionally served on Christmas Eve in Spain, and Jambrina pointed out that paella, served in a large shallow pan, presents beautifully in keeping with the theme. Cava, a Spanish-style champagne, is the typical holiday beverage.
“If someone doesn’t want to bake, we sell turron,” Jambrina says of the Castilian nougat made of honey, sugar and egg whites that come in a variety of flavors, including almond and chocolate. It's imported from Alicante, which Jambrina describes as the sweetest town in the world.
Teibel’s will be open for dinner on Christmas Eve and will be offering pick-up during the holidays.
“A lot of our recipes are from when the restaurant first opened in 1929 such as our fried chicken, perch, pickled beets, mashed potatoes and cranberry relish,” Manager Melissa Pancrazio says, noting that since the food is fresh all employees work long hours prepping for holiday meals.
Other dinners that can be ordered for pickup include its famous frog legs, sautéed chicken livers and onions and filet mignon topped with mushrooms. For dessert, there’s their seasonal pumpkin ice cream, cheesecake and apple pie a la mode.
“Around the holidays, we occasionally feature homestyle favorites, such as roast turkey with cranberry sauce and stuffing, baked ham with scalloped potatoes and rosemary crusted roast pork loin with mashed potatoes and gravy,” says Ryan Glowicki, co-owner of the White Rhino in Dyer, noting that it has a full catering menu with favorites such as Chicken Vesuvio, deep-fried lake perch and pot roast. “But we also do custom catering for most anything you can imagine even if it's not on our formal menu.”
Their offsite catering can include chafing dishes, plates, napkins and plasticware.
For the ultimate social distancing feast, Cyndi Horn, owner of Mescolare, a gourmet food and kitchenware store in Crown Point, suggests hosting a Zoom or FaceTime night with food.
The day of the virtual celebration, she suggests dropping off plates filled with foodstuffs such as one of the savory, sweet or spicy jams she sells served over brie or cream cheese, pickled asparagus wrapped with prosciutto and provolone and stuffed olives to guests.
“It adds fun to a meal and gathering,” she says.
For those for whom no holiday is complete without time spent in the kitchen, Gary Teachman, meat department director at Strack & Van Til Food Markets says the grocer offers the largest selection of hams in the Midwest, including bone-in and boneless, spiral sliced, fully cooked and even specialty hams such as Pecan Praline Smithfield Spiral Sliced Ham.
There’s just as much of a selection when it comes to turkey — fresh, frozen, organic and locally raised.
For those who choose a frozen turkey, Teachman recommends keeping the bird in the freezer until a few days before cooking.
“Your bird’s defrosting time depends on its weight, so remember to check the label for instructions,” he says.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!