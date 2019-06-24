It’s never easy dealing with a death in the family, and it doesn’t matter whether the family member is human or animal.
People often become more attached to their pets than to their human relatives, so it is not surprising that pet cremation services are becoming as much a part of our culture as similar services for humans.
In fact, Faithful Companion Pet Cremation Services started out as a human crematory service in Michigan, according to Tom Groen, who runs the Cedar Lake location of the national chain.
“We’ve taken pet cremation to a whole new level,” Groen said. “Twenty years ago, you didn’t give pets MRIs or cancer treatments. Now it’s the norm.”
The same is true of pet cremation with funeral services mirroring those of humans, he said. The Cedar Lake site has been open at its current location for eight years, and it is open 365 days a year.
“We will come to the home or meet the person at the vet clinic. We only do one pet at a time. We feel you don’t do two human cremations at the same time, so we don’t do pets that way either. We only do private services, and we offer the cremains back to the owner in 24 hours.”
Groen said the most-often-asked question he gets is how pet owners know they are getting their pet’s ashes back. He said past experience might have involved cremating several animals at once, and there was no way to tell what animal’s ashes you were getting.
Groen said Faithful Companion tracks a pet’s cremains the same way human cremains are tracked. The family name and the pet’s name are on the outside of the container, and the pet is assigned a numbered, stainless steel ID tag recorded in the service’s system and tracked through the whole process.
Another practice of many pet owners, burying an animal in the back yard is now illegal in many towns because, when the property is sold, the remains might be dug up and mistaken for human bones.
Faithful Companion Cremation Services employees dress in suits. The pet is transported in a nice, clean van, and the family can have a viewing and services.
“Every pet is treated with respect, and we do just like we did with the human side,” Groen said. “The client can stay and witness the whole cremation process from start to finish. Some do, and some stay for the beginning and come back at the end.
“Even though it’s a bad time in their life, we try to make it as easy on them as we can. It’s like losing a family member. We get some of the best compliments that they wish they could get the same care for a human relative.”
Faithful Companion opened its first pet crematory 15 years ago and now has seven locations around the U.S. The cremation equipment is designed to handle only animals. Though it is large enough to handle a horse or a cow, Groen said he is limited to animals up to about 300 pounds, including some small horses.
He’s also handled deer, pot-bellied pigs, snakes, mice, rabbits and a fox in addition to dogs and cats. One customer kept snakes but fell in love with one of the rats bought to feed to the snake. She kept the rat and had it cremated on its passing.
“We have a place where they can have a service if they want. We don’t offer it because there are so many religions, but we’ve had priests come in and bless the animal. We had visitation for a dog for the owners’ friends to view it. They can bring other pets to the viewing.
“We’ve had people sit with their hand on the (cremation) chamber so they can stay with the pet. Whatever they need to have closure, we try to accommodate them. Some just drop off the pet and have it delivered to their home the next day. We don’t want to make people unhappy or uncomfortable.
“We also work with vets who do euthanasia in the home,” Groen said. “We go to the home and then take the pet back to be cremated. We sit outside, and, whenever the family is ready, we pick it up and return the ashes the next day.”
The cremation process takes 2 to 3 1/2 hours, depending on the size of the animal.
Failthful Companion offers a variety of urns and markers, some with the pet’s picture or paw print or made from various materials, to keep the cremains or mark the burial site.Jewelry also is available commemorating the pet, including pendants, necklaces, earrings and a money clip.
For more information, visit faithfulcompanion.com.