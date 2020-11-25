Chambers give Small Business Saturday a new look to show the added importance of shopping locally

Jongkind: I believe having an online presence this year is key for our local establishments. Even if it is just social media, it is a way to get their product out in front of the consumer and remind them that local places are still here to meet their needs.

Q: How are local chambers helping members make the most of Small Business Saturday and the holiday season?

Mary Luptak: The Highland Griffith Chamber promotes Small Business Saturday in our newsletter, on our Facebook page and through member emails. We also deliver SBS merchandise to our members.

Mashura: The Munster Chamber of Commerce will be starting a Holiday Giving Gift Guide program. The community can visit our website, www.munsterchamber.org, to find holiday specials offered by chamber members. Every day in December, we will be highlighting different local gift ideas and exclusive discounts from local businesses on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/munsterchamber. The community can get involved by sending us a Holiday Shop Local selfie from one of our businesses for a chance to win one of our weekly prizes.