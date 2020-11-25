Chambers give Small Business Saturday a new look to show the added importance of shopping locally

The corner boutique. The independent bookseller. The family-owned jewelry store.
Almost everyone can agree that these types of small, local businesses and many others are vital to any community, providing a sense of place and individuality. Yet between shifting pandemic restrictions, nervous customers and a massive rush to the convenience of online retail giants, local businesses are facing a holiday season like no other. And some likely won’t survive to see the other side of this crisis.
Amid this economic environment, Small Business Saturday takes on added significance. If ever there was a time the spotlight needed to be shined just a little brighter on Northwest Indiana’s small businesses, this is it. Though one day probably won't make up for such a challenging year, it may be able to serve as a reminder of what communities stand to lose if these places disappear.
Given the significance of this year’s Small Business Saturday, we reached out to representatives from a few Region chambers of commerce — Executive Director Karen Mashura from the Munster Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director Mary Luptak from the Highland Griffith Chamber of Commerce, Marketing Director Beth Luncsford from the Duneland Chamber of Commerce and Marketing and Membership Director Lindsay Jongkind from the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership (LEAP) — to find out how they’re helping their members take advantage of this year’s celebration of all things local.
A lightly edited transcript follows:
Q: Why is Small Business Saturday so important for local merchants?
Karen Mashura: Small Business Saturday is a great way to remind consumers that they play an important role in helping small businesses in their community thrive. It encourages consumers to shop locally at the start of the holiday season.
Beth Luncsford: Small Business Saturday encourages the community to shop local. And this year, more than ever, we need to support our local businesses. Each dollar spent locally stays local and improves our quality of life in our own community.
Lindsay Jongkind: Small business is always important, but especially this year it is essential to support our local establishments. The income from these businesses goes straight back into our local economy, which, in turn, strengthens our community.
Q: How can small businesses address this year’s unprecedented retail environment?
Luncsford: Some of our small businesses are really struggling this year. The holiday season sales are sometimes what gets them through the winter months. So marketing is a big thing they need to focus on. There are many free and local opportunities to get their business name, sales, specials and holiday hours out to the masses. Taking a business online and offering shipping and drive-thru opportunities are becoming part of the norm this year. We encourage our businesses to support each other and promote each other. If one rises, they all rise.
Jongkind: I believe having an online presence this year is key for our local establishments. Even if it is just social media, it is a way to get their product out in front of the consumer and remind them that local places are still here to meet their needs.
Q: How are local chambers helping members make the most of Small Business Saturday and the holiday season?
Mary Luptak: The Highland Griffith Chamber promotes Small Business Saturday in our newsletter, on our Facebook page and through member emails. We also deliver SBS merchandise to our members.
Mashura: The Munster Chamber of Commerce will be starting a Holiday Giving Gift Guide program. The community can visit our website, www.munsterchamber.org, to find holiday specials offered by chamber members. Every day in December, we will be highlighting different local gift ideas and exclusive discounts from local businesses on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/munsterchamber. The community can get involved by sending us a Holiday Shop Local selfie from one of our businesses for a chance to win one of our weekly prizes.
Jongkind: The LaPorte organization's Downtown for the Holidays event launched last year took the best of what our community has done in the past and added a few new elements. Every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, we have our Santa Parade where the community lines up on Lincolnway to welcome Santa to town. This year we are planning a drive-thru parade on State Street with a COVID-friendly way to have pictures taken with Santa at the end. We will also have the 25 Deals of Christmas starting that day, where businesses provide their holiday specials on a card. If a consumer takes advantage of 10 of those deals and gets a store employee's signature, they will be entered into a drawing.
LEAP is also an American Express Small Business Saturday partner, so we will get our annual box of tools and products to help us promote our small businesses Nov. 28. It is a great program and we look forward to being a part of it every year.
Luncsford: The Duneland chamber has hosted our Hometown Holiday event every Small Business Saturday for the last six years. For many years prior we had hosted events throughout that weekend — a market, carriage rides, a tree lighting ceremony and our nighttime holiday parade. This year will look a little different with the pandemic. We will still be having the market, but all attendees and vendors will be required to wear masks, and we are working with the town on a drive-thru parade, similar to winter light shows. We are also extending Chesterton’s European Market through Dec. 5, which brings thousands of people downtown — many of whom will also shop the local stores and restaurants.
