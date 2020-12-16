Charity aids special needs children by providing adaptive equipment in Hannah's name

Hannah’s Hope also provides a forum for parents of special needs children to connect with each other and a list of resources to help parents find services or opportunities to benefit their children.

“We even have a family connection group on Facebook that allows parents to connect with each other to share ideas, concerns and sometimes even just a place for advice,” Mary Martinez said.

Hannah’s Hope raises money through events such as a craft fair, bowling tournament, 5K run, family picnic, a softball tournament and more.

“We are an organization based solely on volunteers,” Mike Martinez said. “We have no paid staff or office space in an attempt to keep as many dollars as possible available for the children.”

“Whether it be raising funds, event planning, grant writing or simply helping at one of our events, we are always happy to have new and willing faces help further our cause,” Mary Martinez said.

Hannah’s Hope has not escaped the financial pinch of the COVID-19 pandemic.