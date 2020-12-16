Charity aids special needs children by providing adaptive equipment in Hannah's name

When Hannah Grace Martinez was three months old, her parents were shocked to learn their daughter had severe brain damage, possibly from a prenatal stroke.
“At the time, we got started with First Steps, which is Indiana’s early intervention program for kids 0-3 years old. Hannah started out seeing a physical therapist and speech therapist but quickly added occupational therapy, vision therapy and a nutritionist,” said Mary Martinez, Hannah’s mother.
“When Hannah was around 6 months old, Mike said he wanted to host a golf outing and donate the funds to First Steps to be able to help more kids like Hannah. I’ll be honest, I thought he was crazy!” she said.
But out of that came Hannah’s Hope, a nonprofit that provides equipment to help special needs children in Northwest Indiana. It was founded in 2010 by Mike and Mary Martinez.
“What started as an idea of a few friends and family getting together for a golf outing has turned into an outpouring of support from the Region toward Hannah's Hope,” said Mike Martinez. The Martinezes run the Hannah’s Hope organization with a board of directors.
“The special needs community is vast, and each child faces unique challenges,” Mary Martinez said. “From autism, to cerebral palsy, strokes and countless others, Hannah's Hope’s goal is to be a small part of overcoming those challenges whether they be mental or physical.”
In addition to being a mom to Hannah and her two siblings, Mary Martinez works as a neo-natal intensive care nurse.
“The equipment we provide is recommended by a health care professional,” Mary Martinez says. “All of the equipment we purchase helps a child reach a therapy goal that they are working towards.”
Equipment includes weighted blankets, iPads for communication, braces for children with stability issues and sensory items.
“Our job is to help lift the burden of some of the financial struggles that families face. Our mission is simple: provide equipment so each child has the ability to reach their fullest potential. When that happens, then our hearts are full,” Mike Martinez said.
Hannah’s Hope Playground in Portage is one of the organization’s biggest successes, according to Martinez. The playground incorporates play equipment to accommodate children of all abilities.
“The playground was something I dreamed about for years,” said Mary Martinez. “Anytime we would take our girls to a park, there was nothing that Hannah could do with her sister. Unfortunately, Hannah never got to see the park that she inspired but I know she is looking down and so proud of it.”
The 17,500-square-foot playground includes play structures for able-bodied, neurotypical and differently abled children, including a music garden and a rainbow arch. The park is maintained by the Town of Portage.
Hannah’s Hope also provides a forum for parents of special needs children to connect with each other and a list of resources to help parents find services or opportunities to benefit their children.
“We even have a family connection group on Facebook that allows parents to connect with each other to share ideas, concerns and sometimes even just a place for advice,” Mary Martinez said.
Hannah’s Hope raises money through events such as a craft fair, bowling tournament, 5K run, family picnic, a softball tournament and more.
“We are an organization based solely on volunteers,” Mike Martinez said. “We have no paid staff or office space in an attempt to keep as many dollars as possible available for the children.”
“Whether it be raising funds, event planning, grant writing or simply helping at one of our events, we are always happy to have new and willing faces help further our cause,” Mary Martinez said.
Hannah’s Hope has not escaped the financial pinch of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have had event cancellations due to COVID-19 and our yearly funds will be significantly down because of it,” Mary Martinez said. “The challenge that we face is finding different avenues to generate dollars so that we can fund our Equipment Assistance Program, which is the heart of what we do.”
During that first golf outing in 2010, Hannah’s Hope raised $17,000.
“Hannah was with us driving around in her wagon or the golf cart, as we greeted every golfer and volunteer that day,” Mike Martinez said.
Hannah lived until a month after her third birthday, passing away in her sleep on July 30, 2012.
For more information or to help, visit hannahshope.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!