2020 Chicago Auto Show: If You Go
2020 Chicago Auto Show: If You Go

2020 Chicago Auto Show: If You Go
When: Feb. 8-17

  • 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Feb. 8-16
  • 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Feb. 17

Where: McCormick Place North and South, 2301 S. King Drive, Chicago 

Parking: 

  • McCormick Place lots A & C $25
  • McCormick Place lot B $17.
  • $11 after 6 p.m. in all McCormick Place lots
  • Soldier Field South $25 during the day and $10 after 6 p.m.
  • Saturdays, Sundays and Presidents Day (Feb. 17), the Chicago Auto Show will offer free shuttle bus service to and from the Millennium Park and Millennium Lakeside Garages. On these days only parking rates at Millennium Park are $19 per 12 hours with validation, provided as you exit the shuttle. 

Public transportation:

  • The South Shore Line provides train service to McCormick Place on weekends. In addition, it will stop select weekday trains at the McCormick Place station. Check its website for details mysouthshoreline.com.

Admission:

  • $13 adults
  • $8 seniors 62 and older
  • $8 children 7-12
  • Free children 6 and younger accompanied by a paying family member

Special events

  • Women's Day
    • Feb. 11. Women admitted for $8 with manufacturers offering special programs on the purchase, lease and maintenance of cars 
  • Chicago Auto Show Food Drive
    • Wednesday through Friday, Feb. 12-14. Patrons who bring three cans of food will receive a coupon for a $8 adult admission. All food will be donated to A Safe Haven Foundation.
  • Hispanic Heritage Day
    • Feb. 14
  • Craft Beer Day
    • Feb. 14
    Family Day
    • Feb. 17

More info: chicagoautoshow.com

