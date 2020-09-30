Childhood illness unleashes creativity in artist/teacher

Jan Krediet of Cedar Lake came to love creating art as a child when she missed three months of school with the Hong Kong Flu, a pandemic that affected millions around the world in the late 1960s.

Her aunt gave her a drawing pad and some chalk to keep her busy, and she spent many hours with it. “I just started drawing and realized I could do this,” said Krediet. “Then I really got into it as I was growing up and started winning contests. My specialty is painting and drawing.”

Krediet was born in California and adopted at 5 days old. Her family moved to South Holland when she was young. After graduating from Illiana Christian High School, she went to Calvin College and then earned her master’s degree at Governors State University. She began her career as an art teacher in Muskegon, Mich. She then taught for about nine years at a public school in Riverdale before joining the faculty at Calvary Academy in South Holland.

She spent 25 years at Calvary Academy and now teaches at Crown Point Christian School. She worked part-time at both schools until a full-time position became available at Crown Point Christian School. This year marks her 42nd year teaching art, She teaches students in kindergarten through 8th grade, the younger students once a week and the older kids more frequently.