Though Catholic and Protestant denominations’ houses of worship vary from intricate rituals to simple observances of Christmas, there is one thing they all have in common: the birth of Jesus is the reason for the season.
Though decking the halls, dressing in style, sharing good tidings and gift giving stem from a secularization of Christmas, there are time-honored traditions that are rooted in religious beliefs and customs.
At the Church of St. Raphael the Archangel in Munster the Rev. Mark Kurowski said that the four weeks of Advent that lead up to Christmas are filled with observances and traditions.
“Advent in Latin means ‘coming,’ and we prepare for the coming of Jesus by focusing on the second coming of Christ during the first two Sundays of Advent,” said Father Kurowski. “We decorate the church in purple, which is the color of repentance, and we celebrate by going to confession and repenting of our sins.”
Advent includes the Feast of St. Nicholas on Dec. 6. St. Nicholas was a bishop in modern day Greece who had a ministry to the poor. He dressed up incognito at night and delivered food and blankets to the needy. Father Kurowski said that one night, St. Nicholas stood under a window and heard ladies talking about being sold into life of ill repute because their family was poor. He threw gold coins into through the window to save them from that life. During the Feast of St. Nicholas, children in St. Raphael the Archangel’s congregation line their shoes up in the hall of the church and the adults fill their shoes with treats.
The third and fourth Sundays are filled with preparations for the birth of Jesus, and the decorations become more intense. The third Sunday is Gaudete Sunday, which means “Rejoice.” Father Mark explained that this is the celebration of the visitation of Jesus' mother Mary to Elizabeth, Mary's cousin and mother of John the Baptist, who heralded Jesus’ birth. The fourth Sunday is all about Mary.
“During Advent, we light four candles: three purple for repentance and one pink, which symbolizes joy, on Gaudete Sunday,” Father Kurowski said. “At Christmas, all of the colors in the church decorations change from purple to white, with some gold.”
Father Kurowski added that his church observes the 12 days of Christmas, beginning Dec. 25 as the Feast of the Nativity, Dec. 26 the Feast of St. Stephen and Dec. 28 the Feast of the Holy Innocents. There is a big mass on Christmas with a large creche, and parishioners sing “Joy to the World” during a procession to place the baby in the manger.
Though rituals and traditions may differ between the Catholic Church and Protestant denominations, today’s clergy all try to separate the religious from the secular.
At Northside Baptist Church in Hammond, a small independent and conservative church, Pastor Stephen Harvey said he and his flock live a very austere life committed to Jesus.
“The difference between Baptist and other Christian denominations is that we believe in Christ as salvation and nothing else: only Christ can save you,” said Pastor Harvey. “It makes a great difference in people’s lives. Our Baptist beliefs are about our relationship with God and Jesus and not religion. Christ was born to give 100% of himself, so we can give nothing.”
Christmas at Northside Baptist Church is very low key and traditional. At the Christmas Day service, the story of Jesus’ birth is told, Pastor Harvey gives a small gift to each attendee, and members sing old hymns of the season, rather than more modern songs.
“A lot of people have forgotten the old hymns, so it’s nice to resurrect them,” said Pastor Harvey. “It’s also nice to see our children sing along.”
In the spirit of the season, Pastor Harvey said the church is decorated, the Sunday School teachers host a party for the students, and there is a ladies’ Christmas party that provides encouragement and support for woman of the church. There is a pie fellowship after one of the evening services and the congregation visits local nursing homes, singing carols and bringing gifts to shut-ins.
Pastor Harvey noted that while all of the festivities are nice, his church continues to put Christ first at Christmas, a sentiment that is shared by others beyond his congregation.