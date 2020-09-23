Clothing designer puts her needle where her heart is to create masks

“I give them away everywhere — on the streets, in the Walmart line, to different organizations and especially to support Breakthrough Urban Ministries’ Homeless Outreach Programs. I have what I call mask Mondays, where I create as many masks as I can in a 12-hour shift and then try to donate them all before Sunday morning,” she explained. Her masks, made from cotton, pellon and polyester, are three layers and reversible.

Veiga has lived in Lansing since the fall of 2017. “I live with my daughter and my four grandsons. We decided to rent here first to see if it was as nice as it seems, and we fell in love. I love the diverse community and the tranquil quality of life here. I love the education that my grandsons are getting at Memorial Junior High and T.F. South High School. I love walking the neighborhoods and riding my bicycle around town. I especially love the Lansing Public Library. I bought my first home here on June 20 and I am on the lookout for a new location for my showroom as we speak,” she said. “I came to Lansing from Waukegan, Ill., but I was raised in the Lincoln Park community of Chicago, where we were the only Black family that we knew of. My grandsons were experiencing the same fate in Waukegan, where the African American population is only at 3%. I wanted a more diverse community for my family which brought us to Lansing.”