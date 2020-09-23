Clothing designer puts her needle where her heart is to create masks

A skilled custom apparel designer is putting her talents to use to create masks.
“I create wardrobes, ball gowns and prom dresses out of Chicago Natural Hair Gallery, which is currently closed due to the pandemic,” said Auriga Veiga of Lansing. So Veiga has turned her attention to masks. For each one sold on Etsy, she donates one, giving away almost 2.500 masks since March.
“I give them away everywhere — on the streets, in the Walmart line, to different organizations and especially to support Breakthrough Urban Ministries’ Homeless Outreach Programs. I have what I call mask Mondays, where I create as many masks as I can in a 12-hour shift and then try to donate them all before Sunday morning,” she explained. Her masks, made from cotton, pellon and polyester, are three layers and reversible.
Veiga has lived in Lansing since the fall of 2017. “I live with my daughter and my four grandsons. We decided to rent here first to see if it was as nice as it seems, and we fell in love. I love the diverse community and the tranquil quality of life here. I love the education that my grandsons are getting at Memorial Junior High and T.F. South High School. I love walking the neighborhoods and riding my bicycle around town. I especially love the Lansing Public Library. I bought my first home here on June 20 and I am on the lookout for a new location for my showroom as we speak,” she said. “I came to Lansing from Waukegan, Ill., but I was raised in the Lincoln Park community of Chicago, where we were the only Black family that we knew of. My grandsons were experiencing the same fate in Waukegan, where the African American population is only at 3%. I wanted a more diverse community for my family which brought us to Lansing.”
Her sewing and design skills run in Veiga’s family. Her mother was a custom apparel designer and her grandmother made costumes for the Ice Capades in the 1940s and '50s. Her aunts were hatmakers.
“Sewing has been our family business for many generations. I have 40 years experience behind the needle, and although my mother was fully into her career when I was born, she did not train me. She enrolled me in apprenticeships and found me tutors until I knew my way around the sewing machine,” she said.
Sewing isn’t her family's only talent. Veiga said she “could talk all day about my family.” She has brothers who are internationally famous jazz musicians with the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, and her son is fitness guru “Millionaire Hoy” of HoyPro.com. She has 12 adult children, six from birth and six through marriage, 10 grandchildren and one great grandson.
When she has spare time, she enjoys crafts and artistic endeavors. “I love to draw, crochet and embroider. I am a member of the knitting circle at the Lansing Public Library,” she said. She also does occasional background work for film and television.
She currently is fundraising to help create masks for the Roseland community of Chicago, which is in need of PPE. She hopes to raise enough to spend the last three months of the year making masks for Roseland residents. If she doesn’t meet the fundraising goal, she said she’ll still continue her Mask Mondays until there is some relief from COVID-19.
If you’d like to contribute, the fundraising link is fundrazr.com/71hRr3. To purchase masks, visit Veiga’s Etsy page at www.etsy.com/shop/atelierveiga.
