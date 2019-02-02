It's not every day that an automotive nameplate turns 80, a milestone that the Lincoln Continental is marking with a nod to the past.
Lincoln Continental began as a custom luxury vehicle hand-crafted by chief stylist Eugene T. Gregorie for Edsel Ford in 1939. In 1961, Continental added center-opening doors and chrome-accented upper shoulder lines that established the Lincoln look.
“The center-opening doors became synonymous with the Lincoln Continental, even though they were only featured primarily in the ’60s,” said Trevor Scott, marketing manager for Lincoln vehicles and crossovers. “They struck such a chord that they’re still remembered so fondly today. It was truly a watershed moment for us in terms of iconic design.”
As part of the birthday celebration, Lincoln has brought back the center-opening doors, officially called coach doors but popularly known as suicide doors. Though creating a grand entry, the doors can obscure the presence of passengers by opening rearward.
Only 80 of the 2019 Continentals produced will have the coach doors, each numbered with a sill plate. A limited number of 2020 Continental Coach Door Edition sedans also will be available.
“All of the coach-door Continentals are made at our Flat Rock (Michigan) plant,” Scott said. “Being made in America is a major part of our heritage.”
Whether it’s the limited or standard edition, Continental integrates technologies that assist and entertain drivers and passengers. It senses a driver’s approach and activates the sequential welcoming lights. Its Head-Up display projects gauge information the driver chooses onto the windshield. “The feature is is visible even with ambient lighting and when the driver is wearing polarized sunglasses,” Scott added.
With Lincoln’s 3-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 engine, the limited-edition Continental delivers an impressive 400 horsepower and 400 lb.-ft. of torque. Three available drive modes — Normal, Sport and Comfort — customize the driving experience.
Rear-wheel-drive is standard; all-wheel-drive optional.
Standard equipment includes navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link, leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with genuine wood accents, a power trunk lid, and soft-close doors.
All Continentals feature an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring the latest version of parent company Ford's Sync 3 software. The system controls everything from audio and navigation to climate control, but buttons and knobs remain for frequently used functions. The standard audio system features 10 speakers, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and USB connectivity. Audiophiles can upgrade to a Revel 13- or 19-speaker system with HD radio.
Driver-assistance technologies include automatic high-beam headlamps, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking.
Rear seat passengers will benefit from six inches added to the car’s wheelbase to accommodate the larger coach doors, to deliver best-in-class second-row legroom, Scott said.
The back also gets a pass-through console with a stowable tray table, tablet holder and wireless charging pad.