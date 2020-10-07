Couple uses love of sports as springboard to community involvement

“I am currently the vice president of the booster club and run many fundraisers throughout the year along side some incredible people. Our annual fundraisers include cosmic bowling, 50/50 raffles and the Highland Football Tailgate Party, which helps kick off the football season. We also sell various items during the year,” said Stacy. “We have a very important ongoing fundraiser that we run throughout the year. That is our Legacy Garden brick program. I started this about a year ago. I wanted graduates and members of the community to have an opportunity to leave an everlasting display of pride and commitment to our school and individual programs and clubs. Individuals can purchase a brick and they get to personalize it. We have a place in front of the high school near the flagpoles that we have them placed for everyone to see.” When COVID-19 hit, Stacy said it put a halt to fundraising, and they’re looking for new ways to raise funds virtually.