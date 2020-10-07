Couple uses love of sports as springboard to community involvement

Stacy and Mike Steele met in college at Lewis University in Romeoville, Ill. They married and settled in Highland where they’ve lived for a little more than 21 years and have become active in the community.
“I grew up in Morton Grove, Ill., and went to Niles West High School. I attended Oakton Community College for two years and ran cross country, played basketball and softball. I transferred to Lewis University and played basketball there, too,” said Stacy. “That is where my husband, Mike, and I met. He played baseball for the Lewis Flyers. He was from Dolton, Ill., and had visited Highland often while growing up. We found a house and instantly fell in love with the community.”
The couple has five children, and as they’ve been involved in sports and school activities, their parents have, too. Taylor is a senior at Eastern Illinois University and plays basketball. Jake graduated from Highland High School and is now working for Rainmaker Irrigation. Nick is a junior at the high school and plays football, basketball and baseball. Jordan is a seventh grader at Highland Middle School and Avery is a fifth grader at Southridge Elementary School.
“They all have been very much involved in Highland sports and various clubs at their schools and the community through out the years.,” said Stacy. “These kids keep us consistently busy, but we wouldn’t haven’t any other way.”
Stacy said sports have been a big part of their lives so the couple was happy to get involved with the Highland Athletic Booster Club and raise funds for the athletic department.
“I am currently the vice president of the booster club and run many fundraisers throughout the year along side some incredible people. Our annual fundraisers include cosmic bowling, 50/50 raffles and the Highland Football Tailgate Party, which helps kick off the football season. We also sell various items during the year,” said Stacy. “We have a very important ongoing fundraiser that we run throughout the year. That is our Legacy Garden brick program. I started this about a year ago. I wanted graduates and members of the community to have an opportunity to leave an everlasting display of pride and commitment to our school and individual programs and clubs. Individuals can purchase a brick and they get to personalize it. We have a place in front of the high school near the flagpoles that we have them placed for everyone to see.” When COVID-19 hit, Stacy said it put a halt to fundraising, and they’re looking for new ways to raise funds virtually.
Stacy and her daughter Taylor also started to volunteer in April at the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana in Merrillville. “We ended up enjoying it so much we decided to volunteer two times a week throughout the spring and summer until she left for school,” said Stacy.
“The reason I enjoy all the volunteer work is the community connections I make along the way and also, the people I work alongside who have the same goals and heart. I love the generosity of the parents and businesses of Highland,” said Stacy. “It never hurts to ask for help and usually you get a great response. Our fundraisers benefit so many athletes and coaches in every sport.”
Being raised by a mother who volunteered at school and church and coached instilled a desire in her to help in her community, said Stacy.
Stacy works as a teacher’s aide at Johnston Elementary School, and Mike is a middle school principal in Blue Island, Ill. He has been a volunteer firefighter on the Highland Fire Department for 13 years. He has also coached number of Highland sports.
“I love the Highland pride and love the community,” said Stacy. “My husband and I have made many friends along the way and look forward to many more.”
