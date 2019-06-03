It’s all about the corn at the Corn Roast in Crown Point June 7 and 8, an event that marks the beginning of summer.
Presented by the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce, it’s a long tradition of community fun. To make it more exciting, the 2019 Corn Roast long a fixture in the Crown Point Courthouse Square Historic District, is moving a block to the new Franciscan Health Pavilion at Bulldog Park. An abandoned brownfield on West Street next to Wheeler Middle School, the two-acre property's transformation into a lovely park is reason enough to celebrate.
Besides favorites such as the Kids Zone, open from 4-9 p.m. Friday and noon-9 p.m. Saturday, Dolly’s Parade with Princesses at 1 p.m. on Saturday and the beloved Corn on the Cob Eating Contest, attendees also can enjoy the park’s splash pads, an amphitheater/band shell that can accommodate 1,500 people for concerts and theater performances.
But corn is king of the two-day event. Sweet and succulent, cooked in its husks, then roasted on the grill, seasoned just with a sprinkling of salt and pepper and then slathered, if you wish—and who doesn’t?—with butter.
The corn comes from Bill’s Produce in Griffith, and the South Lake County Shrine Club has been roasting it for the festival for 49 years, according to Shriner John Cotton.
“The Shriners are the ones who started this,” he said.
“The Corn Roast Committee and the Crossroads Chamber are excited to bring back tradition with the Annual Corn Roast, while also highlighting the brand-new facility in Crown Point’s downtown — Bulldog Park,” said Erika Dahl, director of the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority and co-chair of the event. “Families can still expect delicious food — including buttered corn on the cob, Dolly's Parade for kids, games, live music and a beer garden as well as an expanded footprint, ample nearby parking and a splash pad on Saturday — weather permitting. We have two new bands this year that will play a variety of music under the amphitheater/band shell.”
Crown Point Mayor David Uran describes having the park so close to the magnificent Romanesque Revival and Classical style courthouse built in 1878 as creating an amazing synergy.
“Once the property became ours, we worked with the school for better parking and so now when we have an event downtown it won’t take away parking spaces nor will having an event at Bulldog Park,” he said.
DeAnn Sanders, lead singer of PRX (Party Rock Xperience), a five-piece variety dance band performing Top 40 music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, at the new amphitheater, said she likes playing at the Corn Roast for a variety of reasons.
“We really like the many, many people that we meet,” she said. “We also appreciate the fact that it is an outside venue and the ages are not limited as in bar venues. It is so cute how children get up and dance to the live music and of course we love the corn. LOL.”
The Corn Roast “has hints of summer and gives people that great feeling of finally it’s summer,” said Richard Day, senior vice president, Treasury Management Division manager of Centier Bank and Corn Roast cochair for seven years. “This year, with it being in Bulldog Park, everyone is wondering what’s it going to be like. It’ll be even better. You’ll still have food vendors, drinks, bands, kids’ activities and you’re only a block away from the square. We don’t have to shut down the roads like we have in the past when it was on the square but we’re still bringing 7,000 to 8,000 people to Crown Point. I think it’s going to be better for everyone. After all we have more features in the park—all of which are making Crown Point one of the best communities around.”
Jane Lazzara, a veterinarian at Animal Urgent Care in Crown Point, which is hosting the beer garden for the first time, is looking forward to the interaction with community members.
“The Corn Roast is a widely known and well attended event in NWI, and I am excited to be a part of the festivities,” she said.
“The Corn Roast has something for each member of the family,” said Reid Rhodes, financial adviser, Edward Jones Investment in Crown Point. “With events from Dolly's Parade to a corn-on-the-cob eating contest, people of all ages can find entertainment.
Rhodes, along with Alyse Houghton of Edward Jones Investments, is a corporate sponsor of the Corn Roast.
“We decided to get involved because the corn roast is a staple in the Crown Point community,” he said.
“I really like that it is a two-day festival now allowing families to enjoy the event as well,” Sarah Ste. Marie, owner of Ste. Marie Concessions, which has been part of the Corn Roast’s food scene for nine years, said, noting that the festival used to span two weekends. “The Crossroads Chamber of Commerce has really brought new and exciting changes to the event from bounce houses to great bands and a very well planned lay-out that accommodates the huge crowd. With the new location I am sure the chamber has created a wonderful event time for all.”
Though Cotton said the Shriners don’t have time to enjoy the activities a because they’re busy roasting corn, he thinks it’s great how excited and happy everyone, no matter their age, is to be there. Just being part of that and contributing to the fun is enough for the hardworking Shriners.