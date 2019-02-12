“No two weddings are ever the same,” says Vanessa Ryan, manager at Designer Desserts in downtown Valparaiso.
Thus, no two wedding cakes are ever the same either.
For Ryan, that means custom cakes such as the succulent geometric one created for a photo shoot as well as a cake with a Harry Potter theme in the front and a Superman theme along with other elaborate designs. These include cylinders of white cake in diminishing sizes from bottom to top surrounded by multicolored flowers with red, green, blue, orange and yellow dripping down the sides and a multitiered cake set on a hexagon base. For this one, perfectly formed confections of large blooms bunched together decorate each layer.
“We are always open to people’s ideas and wants but also people do tend to look at cakes we’ve done before as inspiration as well as photos from magazines and online,” says Ryan.
“I see a mixture of trends when people come in to order their wedding cake,” says Cindy Sullivan, head cake decorator for all Al’s Supermarkets in the Michiana area. “People are going for the unique, and that can mean doughnuts, doughnut holes, cupcakes and cookies as well as cakes. Last year we did a lot of mini-desserts, but we also did a lot of three- to four-tiered layered cakes.”
It’s not uncommon for Designer Desserts to make a one- or two-tier cake for the bride and groom to cut and then have cupcakes and/or a dessert bar for the guests.
“It tends to be easier for serving purposes, and it allows the guests to choose from a variety of little things,” says Ryan.
Colors are also all over the place, says Ryan.
“The color of the year for 2019 is coral,” she continues. “Although to some people that really means nothing. The colors for weddings are usually dependent on the season. More pinks, peach, and bright colors for the summer. Blues, silvers and golds are more prominent in the winter. Metallic colors are definitely making a statement. A lot of rose golds as well as a combination of the classics. Incorporating brush strokes, sprinkles or fondant pieces tend to be the most popular. We’re seeing dramatic and dark colors as well as lots of bold hand-painted flowers, metallic and definition.”
Sullivan says she and her staff have created birch trees surrounded by sunflowers and mums in reds, browns and golds, combining two popular concepts: unique colors and rusticity.
“We’re always seeing a lot more colors,” says Sullivan. “One of my decorators recently did a cake with green tones, going from dark green at the bottom to a lighter shade of green on its way to the top. And we just did a black and gold cake for a friend and another cake that was platinum with black.”
Vintage designs are also trending when it comes to cakes. Sullivan recently made a cake that looked like an old fashioned suitcase.
Textured cakes and frostings are also big.
“It’s all part of the rustic look,” Sullivan says of the rough textured icings.
Similarly, deconstructed cakes fall into the rustic theme. Artfully casual as well as beautiful, they look like the first cake you ever made—the one where you ran out of frosting before you were done.
“Deconstructed cakes are what we refer to as naked cakes,” says Ryan. “They are cakes that are barely iced so that you can see the cake through it. They have been rather popular for our business for quite a few years. Incorporating fresh flowers onto the cake makes it really a statement piece.”
Even the porcelain bride and groom has been ousted from its perch atop the cake. Sullivan says that many brides and grooms are getting custom toppers.
“We see flat pieces with the couple’s name on them,” says Sullivan. “One was a black silhouette of a couple and their two dogs.”
But these trends don't rule out a tiered cake with white icing surrounded by piped flowers.
“It’s your wedding so you can do what you want,” says Sullivan.