For many years, the Methodist Hospitals Oncology Program has been committed to offering state-of-the-art cancer care in Northwest Indiana.
To accomplish that, we have acquired many of the newest and best available cancer diagnostic and treatment technologies. As a result, Northwest Indiana residents can benefit from more accurate diagnoses and receive the newest and best cancer treatments close to home, right here at Methodist Hospitals.
Our Oncology Program Medical Director, Bharat Barai, MD, insists Methodist Hospitals adheres to two guiding principles.
“We are determined to do what the best science permits to give patients their natural life back,” Dr. Barai said, “and use treatments that minimize potential side effects to deliver the best quality of life.”
Premier diagnostics
Methodist’s diagnostic radiologic testing capabilities are virtually unsurpassed.
We were the first to offer 3D mammography in Indiana as well as the entire Chicago area, acquiring this technology ahead of the University of Chicago, Northwestern, Rush and others.
In addition to the latest state-of-the-art equipment and technologies, the Northwest Indiana Breast Care Center at Methodist Hospitals features a high-risk breast clinic, bone density scanning, education center and many other services. Mammography patients requiring additional testing are promptly served without having to leave the center. Whenever possible, biopsies are performed the same day.
While most cancers have the best outcomes when detected and treated in the early stages, this is especially true of lung cancer. Our Low-Dose CT (LDCT) screening capabilities give Methodist clinicians a potentially life-saving tool for patients at high risk for developing lung cancer.
This advanced screening technology is among the reasons Methodist is recognized by the Lung Cancer Alliance as a Lung Cancer Screening Center of Excellence for our compliance with rigorous standards ensuring responsible, high-quality screening practices.
Advanced therapies
For those who have been diagnosed with cancer, Methodist keeps abreast of new treatment advancements. In fact, we often introduce new therapies to Northwest Indiana soon after they are approved by the FDA.
For example, some cancer patients are candidates for Methodist’s immunotherapies, which effectively “unlock” the protective shields cancer cells may create to defend themselves.
We also offer hormone and anti-hormone therapies, which disrupt the growth of cancers whose development are linked to hormones.
Gamma Knife and TrueBeam
Methodist recently acquired the Gamma Knife Perfexion, the most advanced radiosurgical tool dedicated to the non-invasive treatment of malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.
The expanded treatment coverage of this generation of the Gamma Knife increases treatable indications by about 30 percent over previous models. Its design also enhances safety, with up to 100 times less peripheral radiation dose to patients than other technologies.
The Gamma Knife enables non-invasive surgery for small-to-medium-sized brain lesions that have accessibility issues or other risk factors. The technology offers extreme precision and minimizes the dose to surrounding tissue.
The Gamma Knife enables our physicians to effectively treat patients without exposing them to the risks of surgery and long hospital stays. In many cases, our Gamma Knife patients often leave the hospital and return to their normal routines the same day.
Our new Gamma Knife technology is the perfect companion to our multi-million-dollar TrueBeam system.
This revolutionary radiotherapy and radiosurgery system unlocks a wide range of treatment possibilities for a number of complex and challenging cancers, including lung, breast, abdomen, head and neck.
It delivers powerful cancer treatments with precision, speed and pinpoint accuracy — within fractions of a millimeter. That’s because TrueBeam employs sophisticated 3D imaging and motion management technologies to deliver treatments more quickly while monitoring and compensating for tumor movement.
Such accuracy means higher doses may be delivered to tumors with less damage to healthy organs and tissue within shorter treatment times, which significantly improves patient comfort as well as their overall experience.
Accredited cancer program
It is no surprise the cancer program at Methodist Hospitals has earned a wide range of quality awards and accreditations from some of the most respected voices in health care.
Since 1974, Methodist Hospitals’ Comprehensive Cancer Program has been accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer Accreditation.
We were the first in the region to be accredited by American College of Surgeons National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC). We also are designated a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology, and our Breast Care Center has been listed among America’s Best Breast Care Centers since 2014.
Awards and recognition are secondary to the work our physicians, nurses and staff strive to do every day, which is to deliver the very best, compassionate cancer care using the latest techniques and technologies.