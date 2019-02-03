Many men experience anxiety when they think about getting their prostate checked. In men between the ages of 50 to 70, a prostate exam and a blood test (called a PSA) should be discussed in hopes of detecting cancer in early stages.
Screening at a younger age is recommended for men with family members having prostate cancer, those who are African-American or other risk factors. Screening for prostate cancer in latter years also may be helpful in otherwise healthy men. Although an elevated PSA or abnormal exam suggests cancer, there are many non-cancerous reasons for these tests to be abnormal. Seeing a urologist is recommended.
Currently, an in-office prostate biopsy procedure is recommended for patients suspected of having prostate cancer.
Within recent years, we have been offering newer blood, urine and DNA-marker testing and imaging options as these may be the future of prostate cancer care treatment.
While some tests have proven very helpful, others are undergoing further evaluation. We will briefly review some of these options for patients having a prostate biopsy. These tests are used as a complement to PSA testing and exams to help us avoid biopsies in men at low risk. They help focus on men who are more likely to have cancer that is difficult to detect.
Analyzing biopsies without cancer
Many patients will have no cancer found on prostate biopsy. However, there is still about a 30 percent chance prostate cancer may be present, so continued close monitoring is recommended. We recently were chosen to conduct a trial on a test that evaluates the actual DNA within the prostate biopsies that have no cancer. This testing gives more information on the risks of cancer being found in the future within each location of the prostate. The test helps find potential trouble spots where cancer may be more likely to occur.
Studying prostate cancer better
When prostate cancer is found, men may be eligible to watch the cancer closely instead of undergoing treatment if the cancer is not aggressive. We have been using newer genetic tests along with PSAs, prostate exams and other factors to see who may be eligible for close monitoring and not immediate treatment.
These tests analyze the actual prostate samples and evaluate changes in the cancer that can indicate it may be more aggressive. When we combine all types of information, we often find that many men with weaker prostate cancers may be safely watched. We continue to monitor these patients to ensure a weak cancer does not grow stronger or more dangerous. If a weak cancer seems to become more aggressive, we treat these patients in order to reduce the chance of cancer spread.
We are always interested in finding better ways to find the correct treatment plan for each patient. After all, if we can figure out which cancers need treatment, our patients will have better long-term outcomes.
UroNav MRI-Ultrasound Fusion Biopsy
When patients have a reason to consider a second prostate biopsy, we have found prostate MRI testing to be very helpful. MRI images are obtained, and we evaluate these results to look for potentially aggressive spots of cancers.
We then fuse the MRI information with a prostate ultrasound and focus biopsies specifically on irregular areas while sampling the remaining prostate as well. Similar to our early adoption of robotic surgery, we have been providing UroNav MRI-Ultrasound Fusion biopsies since July 2016. We have performed more than 150 of these biopsies.
We have found 50 percent of these patients had some form of previously undetected prostate cancer with 37 percent of patients having aggressive, potentially life-threatening cancer. When we find patients with less aggressive cancer, we offer patients the opportunity to monitor this cancer with active surveillance.
This involves follow-up exams, blood work and close monitoring in order to avoid missing cancers, which may become more aggressive.
Although UroNav fusion biopsies are very informative, they are not currently utilized for patients undergoing a first-time biopsy.
Focus on quality care
As a group, we feel it is important to continue looking for ways to improve upon quality of care. By looking at the newest approaches to prostate cancer, we hope our patients benefit from continued efforts to raise the bar and provide cutting-edge prostate cancer care.
With our continued study and use of better molecular testing as well as integration of MRI Uronav Fusion biopsies, we have improved the care we offer our patients. We will continue to investigate opportunities to bring the best care possible to the patients of Northwest Indiana.