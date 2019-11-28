During the holiday season, there are a number of bazaars and craft fairs at schools and other venues to raise funds for various causes. But there’s one annual event in the Region that offers a selection of elevated and carefully curated gift items handmade by a special group called the Hospice Artisans.
The group’s 7th annual Hospice Artisans Holiday Boutique took place on Nov. 9. Since it began, this group of volunteers has raised well more than $600,000 for Hospice of the Calumet Area in Munster to assist patients and their families as they near their final period of life. This year's event at St. Maria Goretti Church in Dyer drew more than 700 people.
Among the 65 or so volunteers who create items sold at the boutique are those who work with fabric, paper, fiber, pottery, glass, knit, ceramics, wood and other mediums.
“It’s just a different group with a wonderful spirit and a tremendous amount of talent,” said volunteer Lydia Dershewitz, the group’s project director who serves with Pam Sussman, creative director, and Shirley Pawlowski, marketing director. “I believe everybody has a talent and a talent we can use,” she added.
Dershewitz also works with patients as a volunteer, something that she started doing about 20 years ago after she and her husband moved to the area from Boston. “I went to a fundraiser for hospice and met a couple people who were so lovely and volunteered. They were so welcoming and the mission was so clear to me that I started as a patient companion and joined the hospice fundraising auxiliary,” said Dershewitz.
She later had a little gathering of friends who decided they could use their talents to create art to help raise funds. “I started making cards, a friend said she could knit and we starting talking to other friends. It grew in a careful fashion and became something more and so close to a lot of our hearts,” she said. “The community has been so supportive and generous. Many of our lives have been touched by Hospice of the Calumet Area, and a lot of people come to our event and just want to support us because of their hospice experience with a loved one.”
As the Hospice Artisans grew, they brought in individuals of whose talents ranged from woodworking to jewelry making and more. “We're always adding new things. Some things go in and out and when things don’t work or have passed their prime, we move on.”
The age of volunteers is as varied as the artwork. Dershewitz said the holiday boutique had helpers as young as 9 up to individuals in their 70s and beyond. In addition to those who make products to sell, volunteers help in other ways to ensure the big event goes smoothly.
The boutique included complimentary coffee and live flute and piano music. Though it’s the group’s biggest event, it’s not the only one. They also sell pieces at a number of other dinners and fundraisers in the Region, and they have some permanent space a the South Shore Arts Gift Shop in the Center for Visual and Performing Arts and Pals Nails and More, both in Munster. So you can view some selections and make purchases to benefit Hospice of the Calumet Area at any time.
If you don’t see what you are looking for, Dershewitz said you can call the hospice office at 219-922-2732 and they can put you in touch with her. The artisans work year-round to produce items sold by the Hospice Artisans.
"There's something very magical about our group and I think it's because of what we'er doing it for. It's fun doing it, but we always remember why we are doing it," said Dershewitz. "I just love this group and we feel really good about what we're doing and have such respect for each other and the mission."