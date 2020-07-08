Dedicated volunteer keeps the history, mystique of Old Lake County Jail alive

When Sandy Boyd toured the Old Lake County Jail many years ago, she was smitten with the architecture and history of the structure. She approached the board about initiating ghost hunts in the jail as a fundraiser, which turned out to be very successful.
They’ve now been going for 10 years and tickets go quickly. They’re sold out for the 2020 season. The hunts normally run from March through September.
Boyd was later asked to join the board of the Old Sheriff’s House Foundation. She served as a board member for several years and is now in her second year of a three-year term as foundation president.
“The Old Sheriff's House Foundation that owns the building is a non-for-profit restoration and preservation foundation. The foundation relies on donations and grants to continue restoration on the building to preserve the amazing history that happened there,” Boyd explained. “The Sheriff's House and Jail were one of three buildings that created the original hub of Lake County. The others were the Lake County Courthouse and the old Criminal Courts building.”
At 226 S. Main St. in Crown Point, the building includes a gift shop, a tour of the family quarters (sheriffs had to live in a house with the jail, Boyd added) and a look at the cell from which John Dillinger escaped in 1934.
Boyd later started the Cellblock Vendor Day Sale as another fundraiser for restoration. “We have had great success with it, and it's a great way to invite the community into the jail,” she said. “We have sponsored events for the Lost Limbs Foundation ran by Mike Couch for children who need prosthetics and events for the American Heart Association.”
She’s hosted group tours for schools and churches, and her own son was married in the jail. The space is open for parties, weddings and other special events. The foundation is run by volunteers with no paid staff.
Boyd also established an annual Haunted House called Criminally Insane with her son, Randy. “It’s our biggest and most fun fundraiser for the community,” she said. “We are the only haunted house in Northwest Indiana that is in an actual haunted location.” It is scheduled for the last four weekends in October, with a non-scary event for kids two of those Saturdays.
“I love researching the history not only of the building itself, but of all those who lived here, worked here or spent time here as an inmate. It is amazing to see the changes in how inmates were treated from the time the jail was built in 1882 to the time it closed in 1975 to modern day,” said Boyd. “Aside from my community work at the jail, I spent 15 years as an EMT with 12 in an emergency room and now I teach preschool with amazing 3-year-olds. I couldn't be more proud to be a part of the Crown Point community and will be looking toward being a voice for the future of Crown Point while preserving our past.”
Boyd has been married to her high-school sweetheart for 32 years, and they have three children, Randy, 32, Heather, 30 and Jenny 28. They also became first time grandparents in May.
