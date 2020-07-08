Dedicated volunteer keeps the history, mystique of Old Lake County Jail alive

Boyd also established an annual Haunted House called Criminally Insane with her son, Randy. “It’s our biggest and most fun fundraiser for the community,” she said. “We are the only haunted house in Northwest Indiana that is in an actual haunted location.” It is scheduled for the last four weekends in October, with a non-scary event for kids two of those Saturdays.

“I love researching the history not only of the building itself, but of all those who lived here, worked here or spent time here as an inmate. It is amazing to see the changes in how inmates were treated from the time the jail was built in 1882 to the time it closed in 1975 to modern day,” said Boyd. “Aside from my community work at the jail, I spent 15 years as an EMT with 12 in an emergency room and now I teach preschool with amazing 3-year-olds. I couldn't be more proud to be a part of the Crown Point community and will be looking toward being a voice for the future of Crown Point while preserving our past.”