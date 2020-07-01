Derby to skip a year but maintain continuity in a 75-year tradition

Mallory Cook, race committee secretary, is among those anticipating good things when racing return. “I am looking forward to the look of excitement on the kids’ faces the most,” she said. “I love seeing kids enjoy racing—especially my son and daughter.”

Bottom calls this year’s cancellation an “intermission.” “Our sponsors have been great, understanding. A lot of companies already said they’ll be back next year. Quite a bit are offering more stuff up. Some promised they’re holding the money for this year and adding it on top of their sponsorship for next year. We have great people backing us,” he said.

Bottom has worked in behalf of the Soap Box Derby for 31 years, and 2020 would have been his 10th as race director for Northwest Indiana’s event. He still works on derby cars, despite being legally blind with about 25% vision since 2006 — the only known legally-blind Soap Box Derby race director in the world.

“I’ve known these cars so much, I know the settings, know how it should feel,” he said. “When it started out, kids were using orange crates and stuff, but now they come out of kits—I know the kits.”