Derby to skip a year but maintain continuity in a 75-year tradition

COVID-19 concerns led to cancellation of this year’s Northwest Indiana Soap Box Derby, which had been held officially since 1945, according to race director Mike Bottom.
But officials ruled that when and if derbies return in 2021, it will not count as a break in the string, because derbies were scrapped nationwide in 2020.
“Only about 20 (local derbies) had been held when COVID caused cancellations. After the cancellations started, International decided to cancel everything. It wouldn’t be fair, when there’s usually 400 cities, all of a sudden you’re down to 20,” Bottom said.
“The kids were more disappointed than anything,” he said. “We took a survey to see what people wanted, and a lot of the kids said, ‘We understand, and we don’t want to put our grandparents and parents in jeopardy.’ Overall it was about 60-40, 40% to race, and 60% against.
“Two TV stations—Channel 9 and Channel 7—were planning to cover the 75th, but they said, ‘There’s no way we can come out,’ and it really put a damper on things,” Bottom said. “We also saw that it wouldn’t work out for families. There’d be no way to do social distancing for COVID-19. So look, they canceled the (Porter County) fair, canceled stuff here in the (American) Legion, but that’s led us to step up our plans for next year.”
Mallory Cook, race committee secretary, is among those anticipating good things when racing return. “I am looking forward to the look of excitement on the kids’ faces the most,” she said. “I love seeing kids enjoy racing—especially my son and daughter.”
Bottom calls this year’s cancellation an “intermission.” “Our sponsors have been great, understanding. A lot of companies already said they’ll be back next year. Quite a bit are offering more stuff up. Some promised they’re holding the money for this year and adding it on top of their sponsorship for next year. We have great people backing us,” he said.
Bottom has worked in behalf of the Soap Box Derby for 31 years, and 2020 would have been his 10th as race director for Northwest Indiana’s event. He still works on derby cars, despite being legally blind with about 25% vision since 2006 — the only known legally-blind Soap Box Derby race director in the world.
“I’ve known these cars so much, I know the settings, know how it should feel,” he said. “When it started out, kids were using orange crates and stuff, but now they come out of kits—I know the kits.”
His daughter Angela Bottom also serves on the derby committee, and his daughter Michaelene Bottom is a former racer and a new mom, recently giving birth to a daughter, Paisley. “She said, ‘I just have to wait seven years to get her racing,’ that’s the minimum age to race,” Mike Bottom said.
“We have a lot of guys whose grandkids are racing now. My buddy has grandkids racing—third generation racers,” Bottom said. While Bottom wasn’t a racer, he said his new granddaughter will be a third-generation supporter, as well as a second-generation racer, when she turns 7.
There are four competition divisions in Soap Box Derby: Stock (ages 7-14), Super Stock (ages 9-19), Masters (ages 10-20) and Super Kids (special needs youths, ages 7-18). Local winners advance to the championships held annually in Akron, Ohio. Northwest Indiana’s 2019 winners were Lily Petty (in Stock), C.J. Hodges (in Super Stock), Alyssa Randall (in Masters) and Noah Biegel (in Super Kids).
According to International Soap Box Derby headquarters, the idea for the event grew out of a photographic assignment given to Dayton, Ohio, journalist Myron Scott, who found a group of children racing homemade cars 1933. The result was the first official All-American Soap Box Derby in 1934 in Dayton, sponsored by Chevrolet. In 1935, the race moved to hilly Akron, Ohio, which was a better site for the downhill-rolling cars, and in 1936, as a Depression-era labor project, the Works Progress Administration constructed Derby Downs in Akron, site of the championship since (except for a four-year hiatus during World War II and in 2020 for the COVID-19 pandemic).
The Northwest Indiana Soap Box Derby, a nonprofit, is sponsored by American Legion Post 94.
Write Northwest Indiana Soap Box Derby, P.O. Box 268, Valparaiso, IN, 46384-0268, or visit online at www.soapboxderby.org/northwest-indiana for more information.
