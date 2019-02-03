We’re a long way from the horse-and-buggy days of November 1904, when two Sisters of St. Francis opened a 25-bed hospital in a growing lakefront community.
Today, Northwest Indiana’s newest health-care facility, the $243 million Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital, showcases a host of innovations in technology and design, some new to the Region.
The hospital opened at the corner of Interstate 94 and U.S. 421 on Jan. 12. From the design and construction to the equipment and technology, the focus has been to provide exceptional care with an emphasis on safety and comfort for the patient.
“Every facet has been carefully thought through with input from staff and the physicians. Small things like motion-activated hand wash sinks in all the patient rooms, or blinds that are integrated into the window pane, or solid-surface countertops, all these things help reduce infection and keep our patients safe. The technology is incredible. I would say it’s the best in the Region if not the state,” said Franciscan Health Michigan City President/CEO Dean Mazzoni.
“The money was spent on patient comfort and equipment based on safety. We didn’t waste money on a fancy lobby with a waterfall and grand piano and a Starbucks. All the money went into patient safety and patient comfort. To me, that makes me so proud to be Franciscan,” said Trish Weber, vice president of operations and chief nursing officer.
Technology plays a central role in the hospital’s 123 private patient rooms.
A digital tablet outside the door displays vital details about the patient inside. In real-time, a physician can update diet requirements or safety alerts for staff to see.
“It welcomes them when they walk into the room. It’s a seamless thing. As soon as you’re admitted, basically everything knows that you’re here. Your monitoring system interacts with your admissions,” said Dennis Lanie, director of clinical engineering.
Inside the room, the eVideon system turns the patient’s TV into an interactive tool, displaying educational videos customized to a patient’s treatment, on-demand movies or relaxation channels. The television also can display live broadcasts from the hospital chapel, allowing the patient to participate in Mass.
It’s a prime example of technology enabling the hospital’s mission of continuing Christ’s ministry in our Franciscan tradition.
Throughout the facility are features aimed at reducing the spread of bacteria, including an ultraviolet light disinfection system. Motion-control sinks allow hands-free operation. Solid-surface counters provide the benefit of stain resistance and easier cleaning. Many of the walls are covered with Acrovyn, a virtually indestructible material that solves the problem of conventional drywall, which is easily dented by carts and chairs, becoming a haven for bacteria and spores.
“Acrovyn was expensive. We put it throughout the whole facility. You’ll see it everywhere,” Weber said.
The innovations at Franciscan Health Michigan City aren’t only about what you see, but about what you hear — or rather, don’t hear. Despite its location along Interstate 94, exterior noise is sealed away from patient areas thanks to the efforts of the hospital’s builder, Tonn and Blank Construction.
“We hired a sound engineer. He laid six microphones along the highway, collected all the data, ran the report and came back and said, ‘This is what you need to buffer out that sound decibel,’” Weber said. “Silent hospitals help healing. Evidence has proven that. So we spent time and effort to make sure this is a healing environment.”
Beyond the rooms, centralized cardiac monitoring and housewide telemetry are used to track patients’ conditions, even when they’re being transported between areas of the hospital.
This improves care and safety.
Versus is a real-time locating system that tracks the location of medical equipment in the hospital to within three feet. A nurse can go into the system and search for an IV pump, and it will ping the unused pumps and visually show his or her location on the monitor.
Eight fully-integrated surgery Smart Suites combine surgery equipment and software. A switch in the OR can turn the lighting in the room green, making it easier for surgeons to view video scopes while also providing enough light for other surgical staff.
Inpatient and outpatient surgical services have an IMPACT (Internal Medicine Preoperative Assessment, Consultant and Treatment) Center, providing consultation and nursing assessments to reduce the risk of surgical complications. Vocera hands-free communication devices allow family members to remain connected with the surgical staff and receive updates on surgeries, even if they’re getting a snack in the café.
State-of-the-art technology can be found in the cath lab, where the Philips Azurion cardiac catheterization system is the most current interventional platform on the market. And the full service imaging department includes the latest equipment: a 4D MRI with “silent mode” technology and new remote-controlled fluoroscopy X-ray equipment.
As for the future, the new Franciscan Health Michigan City is designed for rapid expansion. Future growth can be accommodated by the addition of a five-story tower of patient rooms.