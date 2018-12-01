Yorkshire and plum puddings, wassail and roast goose are the traditions of a jolly old English Christmas dinner—a meal straight out of a Charles Dickens novel. But really, when did anyone last eat a plum pudding? Or a roast goose?
“It’s like a lost tradition. Not many people roast a goose for Christmas,” says Jenny Banjoff of Beef Mart in Valparaiso. “We get some during the holidays and we’ll sell a few. They weigh between eight to twelve pounds, come frozen and the guidelines for cooking them are the package. People are much more into turkey and prime rib.”
Indeed, according to the National Turkey Federation, some 22 million turkeys are consumed for Christmas dinner and another 318 million pounds of ham get served over the holidays. But it's hard to find reliable numbers for goose, the one-time king of the holiday table.
In her extensively researched tome, "The Cookbook Library: Four Centuries of the Cooks, Writers and Recipes That Made the Modern Cookbook," Anne Willan, founder of La Varenne Cooking School, we can read about Medieval Feasts. Remember, these feasts were just for nobility (regular folk were eating porridge and whatever they could poach off of the lands of the aristocracy) who had a kitchen full of workers. That’s why they could pluck and skin peacocks and swans cook them and then reconstruct them feathers and all to serve.
The best times to eat a goose are in early summer when they are young and at year-end when they are at their fattest, thus their tie to the holiday table.
Ed Welch, owner of Welch's Stop & Shop in St. John, says it will probably have a couple on hand.
“We’ll basically have whatever size they send us. If people want more, we can order them and if we don’t get an order, I’m not sure we’ll order any. People just don’t seem to eat them anymore.”
“We’ll have some frozen on hand,” adds Jennifer Leibrand at Strack & Van Til in Schererville. “They cost about $70.”
Leibrand has never roasted a goose but she says for those who want to try, to be sure to place the birds on a rack in a roasting pan because geese produce a lot of fat — more so than a turkey or chicken. But because they’re somewhat fatty, they don’t dry out the way turkeys do.
And though Region retailers are not yet stocking up, goose may be poised for a comeback. In a Dec. 21, 2017, article, the Wall Street Journal reports that small farms are experiencing high demand particularly during the holidays.
“Roast goose is wonderful and it’s a nice for people looking for something different for the holidays,” says Carlos Rivero, owner/executive chef of Don Quijote, a Spanish restaurant in Valparaiso.
Rivero an avid hunter, features goose as a special at the restaurant, which also is known for its game dinners.